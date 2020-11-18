Last updated on .From the section Football

Pervis Estupinan scored his first Ecuador goal in the win over Colombia

Pervis Estupinan is due to line-up for Villarreal against Real Madrid on Saturday, but the defender almost found himself stuck in Ecuador instead.

The 22-year-old left-back planned to fly back to Spain on Wednesday after scoring the sixth goal in Ecuador's 6-1 win over Colombia on Tuesday.

But he lost his passport and had to take to social media to appeal for help finding his luggage.

Luckily, with the help of the Ecuador FA, his bags were discovered.

"I want to make a call to help me find three black bags and a passport I lost in Carapungo (Quito)." he tweeted.

"I would appreciate with all my heart if you find them."

The message was retweeted almost 5,000 times, including by the Ecuador national side.

It was also posted on his own Instagram, and accompanied by the hashtag #LasMalasdePervis or 'Pervis's luggage'.

Estupinan also added his email address and asked anyone who found it to contact him.

Later on Wednesday, the good news dropped.

The luggage was found and Estupinan posted a picture saying: "Thanks to your help I managed to recover the most important suitcase and the passport. God bless you."