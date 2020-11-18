Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Morgan has scored 107 times in 169 international games for the United States

Alex Morgan missed the deciding penalty as Tottenham lost 5-4 in a shootout at north London rivals Arsenal in the Women's Continental League Cup.

The United States striker came on as a substitute in a 2-2 draw, before the group-stage game went to a shootout to determine who received a bonus point.

But the result saw both Arsenal and Spurs eliminated from the cup.

Chelsea top Group B, although their match away at second-tier team London City Lionesses was postponed.

The Championship side had to call their game off shortly before kick-off on Wednesday after two of their first-team players and one member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Leicester's trip to Birmingham City was also postponed for the same protocol reasons after a positive test within the home camp.

But the result between Arsenal and Spurs ensured holders Chelsea will go through to the quarter-finals and the Gunners cannot finish as one of the two best runners-up.

Meanwhile, Women's Super League side Bristol City ensured their progression to the last eight as Group F winners as they won at Lewes to claim a third win from three.

West Ham also went through as Group D winners thanks to their comfortable win at Charlton.

Wednesday's results:

Group B

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

London City Lionesses P-P Chelsea

Group C

Everton 1-0 Liverpool

Group D

Brighton 0-2 Reading

Charlton Athletic 0-4 West Ham United

Group E

Birmingham City P-P Leicester City

Group F

Lewes 1-3 Bristol City