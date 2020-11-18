Leeds United are closely monitoring Steven Gerrard as a prime contender to replace Marcelo Bielsa, who only only committed to a new one-year contract announced on 11 September after his previous 12-month deal had expired, after the Rangers manager was twice on their radar before. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic are expected to take another look at three trialists who spent time with the club prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. (The Scotsman) external-link

Striker Odsonne Edouard, who has scored 15 goals in France Under-21 appearances, could miss Celtic's European qualifiers next summer should he remain with the club after being lined up to play for his country at the Olympics scheduled for 23 July-8 August. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers manager and striker Ally McCoist has tried to sell a move to Ibrox to England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is still looking for a club after deciding to leave West Ham United. (Daily Record) external-link

A partnership between Hibernian and Charleston Battery, who play in the United States' second tier USL Championship, has the potential for player swaps between the two clubs. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen have offered a new contract to 23-year-old forward Scott Wright, whose current deal expires in the summer but who has established himself in the starting line-up this season after returning from a serious knee injury. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen will be missing five players for the trip to face Rangers on Sunday after winger Niall McGinn picked up an injury while on international duty with Northern Ireland. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic striker Albian Ajeti believes missing Switzerland's internationals with Belgium and Spain allowed him to focus on improving his fitness after picking up a knock just as he was establishing himself in the starting line-up. (The Herald) external-link

The Scotland fans behind a successful campaign for the national team's play-off final win over Serbia to be shown on free-to-air channels want other games to be given the same treatment after Sky Sports announced huge viewing figures. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hearts striker Liam Boyce scored his second international goal for Northern Ireland - in a 1-1 draw with Romania - after being set-up by Tynecastle team-mate Michael Smith. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link