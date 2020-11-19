Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Scotland internationals Steven Thompson, Michael Stewart and Julie Fleeting will be among the pundits on another busy weekend for Sportscene.

It kicks off with live coverage on BBC Scotland (19:30 GMT) of Friday's big Scottish Championship game between Dunfermline Athletic and Hearts.

Sportscene Results brings Saturday scores from 16:30 on BBC One Scotland.

Meanwhile, Premiership highlights are on the BBC Scotland channel on Saturday (19:30) and Sunday (19:15).

Those two programmes will also be repeated on BBC One Scotland after Match Of The Day, at 23:20 on Saturday and 23:50 on Sunday.

McCann joins presenters Jonathan Sutherland and Leanne Crichton as Dunfermline, who sit second in the second tier on goal difference behind neighbours Raith Rovers, host pre-season favourites Hearts, who are one point behind but with a game in hand, on Friday.

Former Scotland strikers Thompson and Fleeting team up with David Currie for Saturday's results show, with Fleeting sticking around to join ex-Rangers, Hearts, Dundee and Southampton winger McCann for a highlights programme featuring five top-flight games, including reigning champions Celtic's trip to face fourth-top Hibernian.

Sunday's big game is at Ibrox, where leaders Rangers host third-placed Aberdeen, and talking you through that game - and the best of Saturday's action - will be ex-Hearts and Hibs midfielder Stewart and former Rangers, Aberdeen and St Johnstone full-back Richard Foster.

A busy few days don't stop there as Sportscene is back on the BBC Scotland channel in midweek with highlights of another two Premiership games - as Hibernian host St Johnstone (Tuesday, 23:00) and Aberdeen's trip to face Hamilton Academical (Wednesday, 22:30).

It should also be noted that Saturday's game between Kilmarnock and Ross County can be seen as live from 18:00 on Saturday on BBC Alba, with a repeat at 23:00.