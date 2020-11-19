'Aren't stands usually named after people who are dead?' - Duns honour long-serving boss Bell

Wilgar Park now boosts the Mervyn Bell Stand in Dundela's tradition club colour of green

In these times, when the service record of a football club manager can more often be measured in months rather than years or decades, it is revealing to look back to the eras when the chairman of the board was patient.

Guy Roux dedicated 44 years to bringing French club Auxerre up from amateur status to eventual qualification for the Champions League in 1996.

For over half a century, Willie Maley (43 years) and Bill Struth (34 years) oversaw the division of the spoils in the five miles that lay between Celtic Park and Ibrox.

While Irish football's place on this exclusive list came as a result of Ronnie McFall's 30 years at Portadown, the statisticians appear to have overlooked Mervyn Bell's 40-year association with east Belfast Championship club Dundela.

Wilgar Park, with its 2,500 capacity ground and tucked tightly between Dundela Crescent, Dundela Avenue and Wilgar Avenue, has been undergoing redevelopment work. Across from the social club two newly constructed stands have recently been completed.

Last week, in acknowledgement of Bell's considerable role in the club's 125 year presence at Strandtown, one of them has had his name attached to it.

Wonderful gesture

"Aren't football stands usually named after people who are described as legends, and are dead?" muses Bell, who is known for his quiet understatement. "It's a wonderful gesture, but I feel a bit uncomfortable about it."

"The late Sir William Hastings, whose name is on the other stand, was a huge support to me at the 'Hen Run'. Sir Billy did a huge amount there."

Bell's love of football ingrained itself into his core in Selby Street, where his childhood home backed on to the Old Grosvenor Park.

"My dad used to take me to see Distillery. There were other times when we could look out the back window and, if the terrace wasn't too packed, we could see into the ground."

"I have a memory of East Belfast beating Dundela 5-0 in the Steel and Sons Cup final at Grosvenor Park in 1954-55. Later that season, Dundela went on to win the Irish Cup against Glenavon."

A huge crowd watches the 1954-55 Steel and Sons Cup final between Dundela and East Belfast

The young centre-half's eventual path into football management would meander its way to the east bank of the Lagan via playing spells at Distillery, Crusaders, and Portadown before coming to the notice of his future employers.

"The travelling back and forth to Portadown really got to me. The minibus taking players to Shamrock Park training would leave from Linenhall Street and go by Lisburn, Dromore and Magheralin. It could take forever. If I used my car, I had to pay my own petrol. Some nights I wouldn't get home until after midnight."

"I was playing for East Belfast, who were ground sharing with Dundela, when their manager Albert Mitchell got me on board in 1966."

Top job

Seven years later, 30-year-old Bell graduated from team captain to player-manager.

"We might not have been in senior football, but it was like a full-time role. Between our league commitments and various cup competitions, we were playing upwards of 50 games a season.

"There were some great battles with Larne, Carrick and ourselves. The old Inver Park would always be packed. Our secretary would try to arrange for our home fixtures not to coincide with Glentoran's games at the Oval. That way we would get non-travelling Glen men coming to watch us."

During his tenure at Wilgar Park, Bell won 35 trophies. However, one medal he coveted as a player eluded him.

"I played in three Steel and Sons Cup finals and we lost them all. As soon as I hung up my boots in 1980 to become manager, we went out and won it.

"And guess what? Back in those days, the secretary rather than the manager got a winners medal. Could you believe it?"

Current Dundela manager Colin Nixon with Mervyn Bell

Dundela's secretary, George Sterling, who had tasted plenty of success during his playing days with Belfast Celtic, Glentoran and Dundalk in the 1940s, kindly donated his medal to the disappointed Bell.

In spite of being an 'amateur' club the Duns needed gate receipts, the revenue from bingo, dance nights and transfer fees and, eventually, the financial support from their own social club, to keep the lights on.

Concerns over the commercial stability of the club always played on Bell's mind and on any occasion when the possibility of promotion into senior football would rear its head, he contended that Dundela should stay where it was.

"Whenever we would come up against senior clubs, we'd give a good account of ourselves. One season we were invited into the Ulster Cup. We took some scalps along the way and won our section. Why spoil things?"

Mervyn Bell never had a formal written contract between himself and the club. This verbal arrangement continued on a season to season basis until he retired from football for personal reasons in 2006.