Al Pacino starred in 1999 movie Any Given Sunday about American football

Without wanting to go overboard on Al Pacino and his locker room speech in Any Given Sunday and that whole "life and football is a game of inches" thing, when you think back over Scotland's improvements in recent times, you're reminded at many turns of the fine margins in professional sport.

The dividing line between success and failure can be minuscule. A slice of luck, a lapse in concentration, a split-second of excellence - every elite athlete, no matter their discipline, will talk about how fate can turn on one single moment, good or bad.

Even before Steve Clarke's time, two years ago on Friday, there were tight moments. Had a late, late Tomer Hemed volley been 12 inches either side of Allan McGregor then Israel may have scored to make it 3-3 and Scotland's place in the play-offs for the Euros would have gone. McGregor's save was wondrous and hugely significant. A sliding doors episode. Scotland were a fingertip away from despair that night.

The second game in Scotland's nine-game unbeaten run under Clarke was against Cyprus. We remember that they won 2-1. What we might forget is that Cyprus suffered a really bad break when Georgios Efrem's early shot hit the Scottish crossbar and then appeared to land over the goal line. It wasn't given.

Clarke gathered more momentum when his side won 2-1 away to a Covid-ravaged Czech Republic. The Czechs had nine debutants but still managed to hit the woodwork twice when trailing. Inches, again.

Before the disappointments against Slovakia on Sunday and Israel on Wednesday, Scotland's feelgood factor was built on two penalty shootout victories and four other wins by a single goal. The joy of Belgrade was rightly celebrated, but Clarke hit the right tone after losing out on top spot in the Nations League.

The revival is real, but it's knife-edge stuff. Pretty much every Scotland triumph could have gone the other way.

Scotland needed penalty shootouts to beat Israel and Serbia and reach the Euro 2020 finals

The reverse is also true. The loss to Slovakia might have been a draw or a win. Had they taken their chances and won on Sunday then Wednesday's 1-0 defeat, which denied them promotion to the Nations League's top section, would have been irrelevant.

After spending a few days in the clouds post-Belgrade, the feet are now firmly back on the ground. Clarke's team has done a lot to get to this point, but they have a whole lot left to do if they're going to kick on from here. The manager knows that better than anybody.

Creativity and execution issue

The next challenge facing Clarke is a major one - how does he get more goals into this team without upsetting the solid foundations he has in place? There is a creativity issue, but mostly there's an execution issue.

Scotland had five shots on target against Slovakia and didn't score. They also had five corners to one. They had seven attempts on target to Israel's two - and 12 corners to Israel's two. Once more, they drew a blank.

They've scored three goals in their past six games. Including the extra-time against Israel and Serbia, that amounts to three goals in 10 hours of football. They scored five goals in six games in their Nations League group and two of them were penalties.

As Clarke said, they lacked quality and nous in attack. Lyndon Dykes offers many things, but a steady supply of goals is not his forte. Oli McBurnie has played more than 12 hours of international football and has yet to score. Leigh Griffiths hasn't scored for his country in three years, albeit off limited game-time. Oli Burke was sent for in Israel - the ultimate desperation measure. For club and country, Burke has scored once in his last 46 matches.

There's no great cavalry here. Dykes, McBurnie, Griffiths, Burke, Lawrence Shankland, Steven Naismith, Kevin Nisbet and Fraser Hornsby have all been mentioned. Steven Fletcher is in decent form at Stoke City, but if he has any interest in being considered for his county again, he hasn't exactly shouted it from the rooftops. This is what Clarke has and, in terms of out-and-out strikers, it's not a great deal.

Scotland were unable to find the net in the last two Nations League games

Clarke has effective creative players at his disposal though. The picture in Slovakia and Israel might have looked different had it been wingers Ryan Fraser and James Forrest coming off the bench - or starting. Those guys will be back for the World Cup qualifiers in March, you'd hope. Immediately, things would look more promising with their return.

Two seasons ago, Fraser had 14 assists for Bournemouth in the Premier League. Only Chelsea's Eden Hazard had more. Fraser looked particularly sharp for Scotland before injury took him out of recent games.

Last season, Andy Robertson had 12 assists in the Premier League with Liverpool. Only Kevin de Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold had more. The captain hasn't looked even close to being an attacking threat from left wing-back for Scotland lately. That's an issue that's need addressing.

On top of the 10 goals he got for club and country last season, John McGinn has had four assists for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season. Only Harry Kane and Jack Grealish have more. Since August, Ryan Christie has scored nine goals in his 25 games, including three for Scotland.

Four months to find a solution

Of course it's different in the international arena, but these players are no slouches. It will take time to solve the puzzle, but Clarke has a bit to work with here. In the past 15 months, Scottish players have scored league and European goals against, among others, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester City, Club Bruges, Salzburg, Ferencvaros and Lazio.

Scotland will never be free-scoring, but there are reasons to believe that they don't have to be no-scoring. Clarke has got four months to think about it.

He's not the type of individual to brush off the failure against Slovakia and Israel just because he has the Euros in the bag. He's not made that way.

It was interesting to hear him say that he had to take a little more time to think about the right words and the right tone in his address to the players after Wednesday night. He couldn't fault the effort and he wanted to thank them and congratulate them for what they achieved this past week. Equally, he said that they needed to improve.

The work is never complete, the job never easy. Football is, indeed, a game of inches. Clarke doesn't need to watch Pacino to know the truth of that. It'll be fascinating to see how it all looks when we see him again in the spring.