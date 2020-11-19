Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss signs new two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments37

Breaking news

Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal that will see him remain as Manchester City manager until the summer of 2023.

The 49-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups since joining in 2016.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Grand.

  • Surprised at that. Messi hype will break off the scale next summer!

  • As a 50 year City supporter, this is good news. There is work to be done at City, losing Kompany and Silva was a massive blow. Some of the "older" players look more injury prone e.g. Aguero. So yes it will be cheque book time.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • "Sorry, I only do 4 years at a club..."

    "...wait, how many zero's is that?!?!"

  • Did not expect that to happen. Anyways, Messi mania coming over to Premier League !!

  • I look forward to watching Messi playing in the prem next year, if only it was for Everton!

  • There's every wing back and left-footed defender in Europe licking their lips in anticipation of Guardiola coming calling with his new £700m defense budget.

    Y'know, to replace the dirge he's already bought for about £500m, only one of whom (Laporte) you'd class as a success.

    Mendy, Stones, Cancelo, Otamendi etc, £50m flops.

    Add Ake to that list soon. Dude will end up spending £1b on defenders

  • Have it! Elated.

  • Thats a shame , was hoping the porn magnet and barrow boy might sign him for West Ham . lol.

  • YESSSSSS!

  • Damn! I've got a feeling he's going to come in for our Jack now.

    • Dan replied:
      Why they have got Sterling and Foden and they couldn't afford him anyway.

  • Excellent news. With all this Brexit and COVID uncertainty, it's good to know that the country will be kept afloat by the taxes generated by Chequebook Pep's multi-billion spending on bang average defenders.

    The Carabao Cup is assured for another 2 years. 🤣

  • Wonderful news :)
    #93:20
    Leanne x

  • How will he manage on a shoe string budget? They only allow him to spend £50 million per player on average on the back 4 and their back ups.

  • Good news for the rest of the league.

  • I see all the none City fans are posting straight away. How city must live in their heads.

    • mikey replied:
      You wish , will never be as big as United

  • Now Messi will sign

  • Genuinely thought this would be his last season. Has looked tired and unhappy in interviews most of this year. Thought he would need a change, like he did with Barca and Bayern.

    Good for the Prem to keep top coaches here though.

    • FanaticismRotsTheBrain replied:
      His mom died around beginning of covid

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

  • Industry

    Can these five graduates cope with the pressure?

Also in Sport