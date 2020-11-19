Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss signs new two-year deal
Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal that will see him remain as Manchester City manager until the summer of 2023.
The 49-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups since joining in 2016.
His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.
"...wait, how many zero's is that?!?!"
Y'know, to replace the dirge he's already bought for about £500m, only one of whom (Laporte) you'd class as a success.
Mendy, Stones, Cancelo, Otamendi etc, £50m flops.
Add Ake to that list soon. Dude will end up spending £1b on defenders
The Carabao Cup is assured for another 2 years. 🤣
#93:20
Leanne x
Good for the Prem to keep top coaches here though.