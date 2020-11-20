After the most memorable international break for Scotland fans, it's time to put the boogieing on hold as the Scottish Premiership returns.

Euro 2020 may be seven months away, but the league will undoubtedly bring plenty of intrigue in the meantime.

This weekend, the top four sides play each other, and down the bottom things are already heating up.

Here's what to look out for this weekend - Covid postponements permitting...

Rice under pressure

It might seem like an age ago, but Hamilton were thumped 8-0 by Rangers at Ibrox in the last match before the international break. The thumping left them rooted to the foot of the Premiership, and things have not exactly improved since.

Brian Rice's side were humbled 2-1 by Stranraer in the League Cup group stage, which is bad enough on its own, but it was their second defeat by a League Two side in the competition, having also lost to Annan Athletic.

Some Accies fans are losing patience with Rice as a result, which means Saturday's trip to Tannadice to play Dundee United takes on the utmost importance. They've lost five and drawn one of their last six Premiership matches, and have conceded an eye-watering 33 goals in 12 matches so far. Things look bleak.

However, if we've learned anything from Hamilton's previous six seasons in the top flight, it's that they always manage to eke out a result when they desperately need it.

Can Celtic sort defence?

By their own high standards, Celtic have had an inauspicious start to the season. While their attack has not been functioning perfectly, it is defensively where they have been exposed regularly, having conceded 11 goals in their 12 league games.

For context, they conceded 19 in 30 games last season, and 20 in 38 the year before that.

Ireland centre-back Shane Duffy has been singled out for criticism, and was dropped for the 4-1 win against Motherwell before the break. But even in that game, Motherwell managed 14 shots and on another day might have scored more.

The expected return of Christopher Jullien at centre-back for the trip to face Hibernian is a boost, but it will be intriguing to see whether manager Neil Lennon has come up with some defensive solutions.

Fourth-place Hibs will relish the chance to put Celtic's backline under more pressure, though they've only mustered one goal in their last three league matches.

Super St Johnstone

Amid the continuous Old Firm soap opera, Covid cases, and all the rest of the Scottish football drama, St Johnstone have been quietly building momentum under Callum Davidson.

The near miss against Celtic on 4 October, where they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-0, has proved to be something of a turning point. Between the Premiership and the League Cup, the Perth side are now seven games unbeaten, and in the early mix for a top-six spot.

They remain hard to beat, with Jason Kerr, Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Scott Tanser, and Danny McNamara forming a talented back five, while Craig Conway, David Wotherspoon, and Stevie May are starting to flourish in attacking areas.

A home game against a Motherwell side also riding high after a poor start is a good marker for Davidson, and will tell us a lot about their aspirations this season.

Can Aberdeen halt relentless Rangers?

A meek 1-0 defeat at home to Rangers on the opening day of the season might have set off some alarm bells for Aberdeen fans. However, the switch to a 3-4-3 formation has heralded an impressive run of form, taking 26 points from a possible 33 since.

A trip to Ibrox on Sunday will provide their sternest test yet. The usual man-marking system has at times come unstuck against a fluid Rangers attack, and it will be intriguing to watch Derek McInnes' approach this time around.

No doubt, Rangers' peerless start will come under pressure from their visitors, but Steven Gerrard's side are a well-oiled machine at present and simply don't look like conceding, never mind dropping points.

Unbeaten, top of the Premiership, and on course for the Europa League knockout stage, life is rosy at Ibrox. Can they continue their pre-international break momentum?