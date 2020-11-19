Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Daniel James had a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town during his time with Swansea City

Wales forward Daniel James says he "loves it" at Manchester United despite a lack of action this season.

James has made only five appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side so far this campaign.

He scored on Wednesday as Wales beat Finland 3-1 to win their Nations League group and clinch promotion to the competition's top flight.

"I wouldn't say it's a release," James, 23, said about international duty with Wales.

"Man United is my club and I love it there. Whether I am playing or not, I'm proud, as proud as I am to play for Wales.

"There are obviously times where I played a lot last season. I may not have played as much this season, but I am sticking in there and always in and around it.

"I feel really good at the moment. When I do play, I give my all. I bought into everything we wanted to do and thankfully I got that goal and assist."

James joined United from Swansea City on a five-year contract in June 2019 and played in 46 games in all competitions last season.

While he has endured a difficult start to his second season at Old Trafford, he has featured in seven of Wales' eight games since September.

Daniel James has scored three goals in 17 appearances for Wales

Wales beat Finland at Cardiff City Stadium with James scoring the second and providing the cross for Kieffer Moore's headed third goal.

Victory extended Wales' unbeaten run in competitive matches to 11 - the longest in their history - and secured promotion to the Nations League's top flight for 2022.

They now have momentum heading into next summer's rescheduled European Championship finals where they will face Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

"After we qualified for the Euros we wanted to make sure we made another achievement, we knew it would be tough coming into this group with some tough games," James said.

"Qualifying for the Euros was such a massive achievement and we've got that to look forward to.

"Having qualified it put us in a great position in this group to push on and see what we could do next.

"To compete with the best teams in Europe in League A is where we want to be. We're really looking forward to that."