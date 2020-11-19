Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Andre Ayew is in his second spell at Swansea City after spending two seasons with West Ham United

Swansea City have played down any long-term injury concerns over striker Andre Ayew.

Head coach Steve Cooper said Ayew's return from international duty with Ghana was precautionary because of muscle fatigue.

Ayew, 30, is a doubt for Saturday's Championship fixture with Rotherham, but Ben Cabango is fit following his own hamstring problem.

The Wales defender pulled out of the recent Nations League fixtures.

Cooper says he will wait before making a decision on the availability of top-scorer Ayew who missed Ghana's 1-0 Afcon qualifier defeat by Sudan on Thursday having scored both goals in the Black Stars' 2-0 win earlier in the week.

With defender Marc Guehi also suffering a hamstring problem while with England Under-21s, Cooper said their return was "precautionary."

"They'd had a very busy schedule, played every minute of every league game to now, and then went into a full-on international camp," Cooper said.

"Naturally they are going to be tired and, like everybody, they're at risk of fatigue and …. can start feeling some strains and muscle soreness."

Cooper said Ayew's problem was "absolutely" nothing to worry about having been a key part of Swansea's impressive early season form.

Cabango returns having suffered his own hamstring problem during the warm-up of Swansea's game at Brentford, missing out on the chance to add to his two international caps as Wales were promoted to the top-tier of the Nations League.

Kyle Naughton is also back with Cooper aware of the demands on his squad going into "a crazy period" of fixtures.

He added: "But it's something we'll have to adapt with and get on with it. We're excited about it and want to attack the schedule head on because that's what you do if you want to be successful."