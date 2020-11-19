Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United keeper Emily Ramsey saved a Laura Coombs penalty in the shootout while Alex Greenwood also failed to score

Manchester City secured their place in the last eight of the Continental Cup as Group C winners despite a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat against local rivals Manchester United.

United, who take two points from a game that was 0-0 at 90 minutes, stay bottom of the group and cannot progress.

The six group winners and two best runners-up, calculated on a points-per-game basis, qualify.

Aston Villa also won a shootout with Durham to progress as Group A winners.

The other match in Group A saw Sheffield United thrash Coventry United 4-0, but both sides were already eliminated.

In Group F, another one-sided contest where neither side could progress saw Crystal Palace rout London Bees 6-1.

Thursday's results:

Group A

Durham 1-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa Women win 4-2 on penalties

Coventry United 0-4 Sheffield United

Group C

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City

Manchester United Women win 4-3 on penalties

Group F

Crystal Palace 6-1 London Bees