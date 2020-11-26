Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace20:00NewcastleNewcastle United
TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace remain without talisman Wilfried Zaha, who is still isolating after contracting coronavirus.
Captain Luka Milivojevic is out of isolation but misses out as he serves the final game of a three-match ban.
Newcastle top scorer Callum Wilson returns after missing the defeat by Chelsea with a hamstring injury.
Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey are also under consideration to start following recent injuries but Jamaal Lascelles is doubtful and Ryan Fraser remains out.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle are winless in their five most recent Premier League visits to Selhurst Park, drawing three times and losing twice.
- The past seven meetings have only produced seven goals.
Crystal Palace
- Palace have won only two of their past seven league fixtures, losing four of them.
- A victory on Friday would ensure the Eagles eclipse their Premier League club record of 15 points after the opening 10 games.
- Roy Hodgson's side have led for 395 minutes this term, second only to leaders Tottenham.
- Crystal Palace are winless in all 12 of their top-flight league matches played on a Friday (D5, L7).
- They have lost 14 of their past 16 Premier League fixtures without Wilfried Zaha.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle have lost three of their past five league matches (W1, D1).
- They have won just one of seven league away fixtures (D3, L3).
- Newcastle's tally of 11 points is more than they had after nine games of the previous two seasons combined.
- The Magpies have recorded just 71 attempts on goal and 21 shots on target this season. Both are the lowest totals in the division.
- A league-high 12 goals have been scored in the final 15 minutes of Newcastle's games - five for the Magpies and seven against.
- Steve Bruce has won only one of his nine league matches against sides managed by Roy Hodgson (D4, L4).
- Callum Wilson has scored six of Newcastle's 10 league goals.