National League
Notts CountyNotts County19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay97112071322
2Sutton United95221712517
3Woking105231712517
4Wealdstone105231920-117
5Maidenhead United105231517-217
6Wrexham9513127516
7Bromley94321611515
8Hartlepool94321210215
9Eastleigh7421169714
10Stockport7412137613
11Solihull Moors7412115613
12Notts County84131411313
13King's Lynn104151624-813
14Altrincham11335913-412
15Aldershot93241312111
16Boreham Wood92347709
17Dag & Red822459-48
18Barnet9225819-118
19Halifax814367-17
20Weymouth721468-27
21Chesterfield92071517-26
22Dover9207624-186
23Yeovil9054813-55
View full National League table

Top Stories