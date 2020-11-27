Notts County v Wealdstone

Notts CountyNotts County19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|7
|13
|22
|2
|Sutton United
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|12
|5
|17
|3
|Woking
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|12
|5
|17
|4
|Wealdstone
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|20
|-1
|17
|5
|Maidenhead United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|15
|17
|-2
|17
|6
|Wrexham
|9
|5
|1
|3
|12
|7
|5
|16
|7
|Bromley
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16
|11
|5
|15
|8
|Hartlepool
|9
|4
|3
|2
|12
|10
|2
|15
|9
|Eastleigh
|7
|4
|2
|1
|16
|9
|7
|14
|10
|Stockport
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|13
|11
|Solihull Moors
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|5
|6
|13
|12
|Notts County
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|11
|3
|13
|13
|King's Lynn
|10
|4
|1
|5
|16
|24
|-8
|13
|14
|Altrincham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|12
|15
|Aldershot
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|12
|1
|11
|16
|Boreham Wood
|9
|2
|3
|4
|7
|7
|0
|9
|17
|Dag & Red
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|8
|18
|Barnet
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|19
|-11
|8
|19
|Halifax
|8
|1
|4
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|20
|Weymouth
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|21
|Chesterfield
|9
|2
|0
|7
|15
|17
|-2
|6
|22
|Dover
|9
|2
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|6
|23
|Yeovil
|9
|0
|5
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|5