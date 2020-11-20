Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Simone Magill has been a key player under Kenny Shiels

Everton striker Simone Magill will miss Northern Ireland's final two Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers against Belarus and the Faroe Islands.

Magill has suffered a recurrence of a previous injury and is not available to manager Kenny Shiels.

Sheffield United's Natalie Johnson misses out but doubts Lauren Perry and Marissa Callaghan are included.

Northern Ireland can secure a play-off spot for the finals if they take maximum points from their final games.

Shiels knows that a victory against Belarus at Seaview on Friday, 27 November followed by another win against the Faroes on Tuesday, 1 December will earn his side a play-off for a place at the rescheduled finals in 2022.

Both qualifiers will be streamed on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Lauren Wade, Magill, Rachel Furness and Kirsty McGuinness all scored in September's win in the Faroe Islands

Nine group winners, plus three runners-up with the best records, will automatically qualify for the tournament. The other six runners-up will play off for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals in 2022.

Glentoran goalkeeper Jackie Burns is named in the squad despite being suspended for the game against Belarus and Shiels will be sweating over the fitness of Perry, who was involved in a collision while playing for Forfar Farmington on Sunday.

Charlton Athletic midfielder Ciara Watling returns to the panel and Crusaders Strikers forward Emily Wilson - who scored four goals against Cliftonville on Wednesday - has been rewarded for her fine club form.

Experienced midfielder Callaghan sat out the north Belfast derby with a niggle but has been named in the squad alongside Cliftonville team-mate Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Glentoran Women striker Kerry Beattie are back in the fold as well.

Sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness, who play for Sion Swifts Ladies, could become the first pair of sisters to play for Northern Ireland in the same game if they appear on the pitch together in either match.

Rangers midfielder Megan Bell and versatile Glentoran duo Emma McMaster and Caragh Hamilton are all out with long-term injuries.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Glentoran), Becky Flaherty (Sheffield United), Lauren Perry (Forfar Farmington).

Defenders: Ashley Hutton, Kelsie Burrows and Abbie Magee (all Linfield), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Demi Vance (Rangers).

Midfielders: Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell, Samantha Kelly (all Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Liverpool), Chloe McCarron (Birmingham City), Ciara Watling (Charlton Athletic), Sarah McFadden (Durham).

Forwards: Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran), Kerry Beattie (Glentoran), Caitlin McGuinness (Sion Swifts), Kirsty McGuinness (Sion Swifts), Lauren Wade (Glasgow City), Emily Wilson (Crusaders).