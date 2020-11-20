Simone Magill, centre, has been a key player for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels says he can't let the omission of Simone Magill affect the squad's morale.

The striker is unavailable for NI's final Euro 2021 qualifiers after Everton treated a previous injury.

Northern Ireland can secure second place and play-off spot if they beat Belarus on 27 November and Faroe Islands on 1 December.

"We'll have to sit down and talk about this in more detail because it is such a disappointment for us," said Shiels.

With two important matches coming up, Shiels said the decision on Magill's availability "is out of our hands".

"We had a lot of hard work getting Simone the last time. She came in and she did really well despite the reluctance of Everton to let us have her," he added.

"She scored last weekend for Everton and was buoyant about coming with us this week. It is the biggest week of her life too.

"The injection was strategically arranged for last night and she will be available the day after the Faroes game. It's just irony, I don't think it is deliberate in any shape or form.

"We can't let it affect the whole morale of the squad, we just get on with it and someone will will go in and do the job.

"I've got to look at the broader picture than just one player. Even though she is a very important player I have to look immediately at who to bring in to try and help us narrow that void."

'We want to do it for the senior players'

As well as Magill's absence, Northern Ireland have experienced midfielder Sarah McFadden and goalkeeper Jackie Burns suspended.

Megan Bell, Caragh Hamilton and Emma McMaster are long-term absentees while midfielder Marissa Callaghan and goalkeeper Lauren Perry are doubts for the game against Belarus at Seaview.

Shiels says his experienced players, such as centurions Ashley Hutton and Julie Nelson, will have a crucial role to play in guiding the new faces in the squad if NI are to qualify for their maiden major tournament.

"We use the word family all the time and it is important that we keep that togetherness," said Shiels.

Ashley Hutton scored a last-minute equaliser against Wales to keep NI's qualification hopes alive

"Ashley has over 100 caps, as does Julie, and they have both made contributions to the pathway in this qualifying campaign.

"Ash has been trying to juggle her work with her training and she is very committed to that. If I look at the senior players, who are in their 30s, they have not had the opportunity to knock on the door (of a major tournament).

"They have that now and hopefully they can be strong enough inside to go through the door and come out the other side. I really want to do well for them especially.

"We are trying to give as many players the experience and development to try and help their game improve in the future. We are always trying to improve the squad as well as the team."