Ofir Marciano (left) starred for Israel against Scotland in midweek

Hibernian have started talks with goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and midfielder Joe Newell about extending contracts that expire next summer.

Both have been regular starters this season for the side sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Head coach Jack Ross says he is keen to retain the services of both.

"Ofir and Joe have played pretty much every game this season and have performed to a good level," he said.

"So it would be common sense for us to prolong their stay, especially when for Ofir as a goalkeeper and Joe as an outfield player they are at the peak of their career as well."

Marciano, who joined Hibs in 2017 after leaving Ashdod in his native Israel's top flight, made some fine saves as his country defeated Scotland in the Nations League on Wednesday and Ross expects the 31-year-old to be at the top of his game again if reigning champions Celtic are to be frustrated on Saturday.

"He's been in that form all season," he said. "I think our defensive record has been good, the number of clean sheets and the number of goals we've been conceding from open play is not that many and Ofir has played a big part in that."

Newell joined Hibs last summer after leaving Championship club Rotherham United and the 27-year-old has blossomed since Jack took over from Paul Heckinbottom.

"What we're trying to do is cut down on the turnover of players we have in each transfer window," Jack explained.

"Hopefully we can bring an increased stability to our squad. We feel as if we are doing that with each passing window t make sure we have a core group that can bring us success."

Newell, who spent four years with Peterborough United before a similar spell at Rotherham, admits he has not "thought in depth" about his future.

However, he said: "I've only been at two previous clubs and I'm not someone to want to jump around. Maybe that's because no-one else wants me, but when I am happy and settled, I enjoy being there for a while."