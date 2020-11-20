Miguel Almiron has scored one goal in 10 appearances so far this season

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has branded Miguel Almiron's agent "an amateur looking to make a fast buck" after claims made on Paraguayan radio.

Almiron's agent, Daniel Campos, said the Paraguay forward would have already left Tyneside if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic, with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid both interested in signing him.

"I couldn't miss the quotes because they were so outrageous it was bordering on the ridiculous," said Bruce.

"If it was Miguel, who I've had the pleasure to work with for the last 15 months, knocking on my door and having a problem, I'd listen.

"An agent who, two years in, is probably trying to profit again and take him somewhere else, is just hugely disrespectful to all of us basically, and to the club in particular who have served Miguel so well.

"I will have a conversation with him of course, but Miguel is an unbelievable pro and has a great attitude to everything.

"But the agent proves to me he is an amateur looking to make a fast buck again, which is pretty ridiculous."

Almiron is in contention for Saturday's lunchtime game against Chelsea, despite not returning from international duty until Thursday night, even though he missed Tuesday's World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia through suspension.

The 26-year-old joined from Atlanta United in January 2019 and has scored nine goals in 62 games for Newcastle.