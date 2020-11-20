After the two-week break for international action the Scottish Premiership returns with a humdinger of a full card.

There are five Saturday games - including fourth v second as Hibernian host Celtic - before leaders Rangers host third-top Aberdeen on Sunday.

Catch up with all the team news and stats

Dundee United v Hamilton Academical (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Dundee United will assess the fitness of Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland, while midfielder Logan Chalmers (ankle) remains.

Hamilton midfielder Lewis Smith is sidelined after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring problem.

Dundee United manager Mickey Mellon: "We will see what condition Shankland is in because he has been a wee bit planes, trains and automobiles, all over the place."

Hamilton striker Callum Smith: "You've got to expect criticism. The fans are not going to be happy after what we've gone through lately but the players are not happy either. We know their pain."

Did you know? With an average age of 24 years and 93 days, Hamilton's starting XIs have been the youngest of all sides in this season's Scottish Premiership.

Hibernian v Celtic (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Hibs have striker Christian Doidge back from suspension. Ofir Marciano, Ryan Porteous and Alex Gogic also come back from international duty after missing the League Cup win over Dundee. Kyle Magennis, Lewis Stevenson and Scott Allan remain on the sidelines.

Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong has shaken off a knee knock while centre-half Christopher Jullien will need to wait until next week to return from a back injury.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "We have made progress so it's about making sure we are aware of the shortcomings but equally we don't dwell on them."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have no fresh injuries from the internationals, which is great. A nice surprise. It's night and day from what we experienced last month, so hopefully we carry that positivity on."

Did you know? Hibs have only lost one of their last eight home league games against Celtic (W3 D4), and are unbeaten in five (W2 D3) since a 4-0 defeat in January 2014.

Kilmarnock v Ross County (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Defender Clevid Dikamona has stepped up his return to fitness after a foot injury but will not feature for Kilmarnock.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has a number of injury concerns. Ross Draper (calf), Michael Gardyne (ankle), Oli Shaw (groin) and Connor Randall (hamstring) are all doubts.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "The next two games [against bottom-six sides County and Hamilton] aren't going to define our season. If we lose the next two we're not going to think we're struggling."

Ross County striker Billy Mckay: "Sometimes you get a feeling around the place that things aren't looking good - but it's not like that here. We're looking forward, we're all positive, we're all together."

Did you know? Ross County have only won one of their last 12 league matches (D4 L7), a 1-0 win at St Johnstone in September.

Livingston v St Mirren (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Livingston's Covid-19 problems have cleared as the two players who tested positive are back in training. Steve Lawson, Robby McCrorie and Ciaron Brown return from international duty, but Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy is suspended after being sent off against Queen's Park in the League Cup.

Livingston full-back Nicky Devlin: "We definitely have a run of games we feel we should take points from and that starts on Saturday."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We have had a good three weeks together now [after a fortnight in self-isolation]. It's been a great response from what we went through prior to the Dundee United game."

Did you know? St Mirren are winless in eight league games (D2 L6); it's the longest ongoing run without victory by any side in this season's Premiership.

St Johnstone v Motherwell (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Israeli striker Guy Melamed could make his first Scottish Premiership appearance for St Johnstone. New Northern Ireland cap Ali McCann and Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Danny McNamara will have their fitness assessed after only returning to training from international duty on Friday.

Motherwell have Bevis Mugabi, Ricki Lamie and Sherwin Seedorf back in contention following injury. Manager Stephen Robinson will assess Scotland defenders Stephen O'Donnell and Declan Gallagher following their return to the club on Friday morning.

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson: "The table is extremely tight but it is still early and we're looking to carry on our run of form and get as high up the league as possible."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "It wouldn't surprise me if Allan Campbell was in Scotland's squad for the Euros. Anything put in front of the wee man, he rises to the challenge. He is certainly good to do that."

Did you know? Motherwell have won five of their last seven league meetings with St Johnstone (L2), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last six.

Rangers v Aberdeen (Sun 12:00 GMT)

Rangers pair Jordan Jones and George Edmundson begin seven-game domestic bans for breaching Covid-19 rules. Bongani Zungu has returned from South Africa duty with a knock to his knee which needs assessing, while Steven Davis withdrew from the Northern Ireland squad, citing "personal reasons", and it is not yet clear if he will face Aberdeen.

Niall McGinn is the latest addition to Aberdeen's casualty list after suffering a calf injury during Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia. On-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is barred from facing his parent club, while Marley Watkins (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes (both groin) remain out.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I am really pleased for Ryan Jack. I was proud of his performance for Scotland and it was great to see, being up here and really involved in Scottish football now, the country back in a major tournament."

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor: "The first game against Rangers [Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat on the opening day] was disappointing and doesn't really reflect how we've been playing this season. We've picked up since then, we've looked more of a threat and we'll look to take that into Sunday's game."

Did you know? Aberdeen are the only side to win twice away from home against Steven Gerrard's Rangers side in all competitions, winning 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership in December 2018 and 2-0 in the Scottish Cup in March 2019.

