Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

graphic

If we take away one thing from Scotland's Euro 2020 qualification triumph, is that making it to a major finals is a tricky business.

However, it pales in comparison to trying to predict a correct scoreline in the Scottish Premiership.

Last time out The Nine's Amy Irons and Partick Thistle defender Richard Foster didn't manage it, but can she do better this weekend?

She goes up against Livingston captain Marvin Bartley, who very diplomatically has declined predicting his own team's score...

Scottish Premiership
AmyMarvin
Dundee Utd v Hamilton2-12-0
Hibernian v Celtic1-21-3
Kilmarnock v Ross County1-02-1
Livingston v St Mirren0-0x-x
St Johnstone v Motherwell0-10-2
Rangers v Aberdeen2-02-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee Utd v Hamilton

United v Hamilton

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Marvin's prediction: 2-0

Hibernian v Celtic

Hibs v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Marvin's prediction: 1-3

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Killie v County

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Marvin's prediction: 2-1

Livingston v St Mirren

Livi v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Marvin's prediction: X-X

St Johnstone v Motherwell

St Johnstone Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Marvin's prediction: 0-2

Rangers v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)

Rangers v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Marvin's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy620
Pundits560
Amy v Pundits
P13W4D4L5

