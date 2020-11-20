Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

If we take away one thing from Scotland's Euro 2020 qualification triumph, is that making it to a major finals is a tricky business.

However, it pales in comparison to trying to predict a correct scoreline in the Scottish Premiership.

Last time out The Nine's Amy Irons and Partick Thistle defender Richard Foster didn't manage it, but can she do better this weekend?

She goes up against Livingston captain Marvin Bartley, who very diplomatically has declined predicting his own team's score...

Scottish Premiership Amy Marvin Dundee Utd v Hamilton 2-1 2-0 Hibernian v Celtic 1-2 1-3 Kilmarnock v Ross County 1-0 2-1 Livingston v St Mirren 0-0 x-x St Johnstone v Motherwell 0-1 0-2 Rangers v Aberdeen 2-0 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee Utd v Hamilton

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Marvin's prediction: 2-0

Hibernian v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Marvin's prediction: 1-3

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Marvin's prediction: 2-1

Livingston v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Marvin's prediction: X-X

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Marvin's prediction: 0-2

Rangers v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Marvin's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 620 Pundits 560