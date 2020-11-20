Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
If we take away one thing from Scotland's Euro 2020 qualification triumph, is that making it to a major finals is a tricky business.
However, it pales in comparison to trying to predict a correct scoreline in the Scottish Premiership.
Last time out The Nine's Amy Irons and Partick Thistle defender Richard Foster didn't manage it, but can she do better this weekend?
She goes up against Livingston captain Marvin Bartley, who very diplomatically has declined predicting his own team's score...
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Marvin
|Dundee Utd v Hamilton
|2-1
|2-0
|Hibernian v Celtic
|1-2
|1-3
|Kilmarnock v Ross County
|1-0
|2-1
|Livingston v St Mirren
|0-0
|x-x
|St Johnstone v Motherwell
|0-1
|0-2
|Rangers v Aberdeen
|2-0
|2-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Dundee Utd v Hamilton
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Marvin's prediction: 2-0
Hibernian v Celtic
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Marvin's prediction: 1-3
Kilmarnock v Ross County
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Marvin's prediction: 2-1
Livingston v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 0-0
Marvin's prediction: X-X
St Johnstone v Motherwell
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Marvin's prediction: 0-2
Rangers v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Marvin's prediction: 2-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|620
|Pundits
|560
|Amy v Pundits
|P13
|W4
|D4
|L5