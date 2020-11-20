Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dundalk won the inaugural Champions Cup in November 2019

The cross-border Unite the Union Champions Cup format is to be expanded in 2021 to include two Irish League clubs and two League of Ireland clubs.

Next year's competition will see Shamrock Rovers and Linfield joined by the next top placed teams in the 2021 Premier Division and Premiership seasons for a four-team tournament.

Regionalised semi-finals and the final have been scheduled for late 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 tournament.

The sponsorship for the postponed 2020 event will be rolled over to benefit the participating clubs in the 2021 competition.

The new format has been welcomed by the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish Football Association.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to rethink the format for the Unite the Union Champions Cup and we are delighted to announce this new four-team tournament for 2021 due to the enforced postponement of this year's competition," said League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon.

"The clubs in the League of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Football League have called for more cross-border competition and co-operation and we have been delighted with the support of the Irish FA and NIFL in rescheduling and enhancing the Champions Cup.

Dundalk won the inaugural Unite the Union Champions Cup last year with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Linfield in the two-legged final.