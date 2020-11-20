Papa John's Trophy: Accrington Stanley to host Manchester United Under-21s in second round
Accrington Stanley have drawn Manchester United Under-21s in the second round of the Papa John's Trophy.
United are one of seven Category A academies to have made it out of the group stage, with the last 32 clubs split into a North and South section.
Manchester City Under-21s will host Tranmere Rovers, while last season's finalists Salford City are at home to Leicester City Under-21s.
Portsmouth, who last won the trophy in 2019, will travel to Cheltenham.
Pompey are also finalists from last year's competition, but are yet to find out when they will face Salford.
All second-round ties are to be played the week beginning 7 December.
Northern section
- Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City
- Salford City v Leicester City U21
- Fleetwood Town v Blackpool
- Port Vale v Wolves U21
- Hull City v Crewe Alexandra
- Accrington Stanley v Manchester United U21
- Manchester City U21 v Tranmere Rovers
- Oldham Athletic v Sunderland
Southern Section
- Arsenal U21 v AFC Wimbledon
- MK Dons v Norwich City U21
- West Ham U21 v Peterborough United
- Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers
- Cambridge United v Gillingham
- Exeter City v Northampton Town
- Cheltenham Town v Portsmouth
- Leyton Orient v Bristol Rovers