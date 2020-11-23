Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea star Pernille Harder captains Denmark, who reached the final of Women's Euro 2017

Denmark's Women's Super League players are waiting to learn whether they will be allowed to travel for 1 December's home international match against Italy.

Restrictions are in place for anyone travelling from Denmark to England.

Danish and English football officials have asked the UK government for an exemption for the four WSL-based members of their national team.

They are Chelsea's Pernille Harder, Everton's Nicoline Sorensen and Rikke Sevecke and Aston Villa's Stine Larsen.

The restrictions relate to concerns over a new coronavirus strain that has spread from mink to humans.

Without an exemption from the government, the players and anybody else in their household would be required to self-isolate for 14 days after their return to England from Denmark.

That could see them have to miss WSL matches on the weekends of 5-6 December and 12-13 December, or miss Denmark's game against Italy instead.

The Danes have already qualified for the Women's European Championships, but Italy - who are second in their group - could need a result from 1 December's qualifier to reach the finals automatically.

There had been fears that the restrictions on travel between Denmark and England would see November's men's international game between Iceland and England postponed, because it was taking place three days after Iceland faced Denmark in Copenhagen.

But the government allowed a limited exemption for a small number of Danish and Icelandic national football players to travel from the UK to Copenhagen and back, without the need to self-isolate.

That meant Denmark's England-based men's international players could also play in their November fixtures too.

Representatives from the English Football Association are understood to have asked the government to grant the same exemption for Denmark's women's players, who hope to travel to their training camp on Wednesday.

The BBC has contacted the Department for Transport for a response.