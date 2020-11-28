League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00SouthendSouthend United
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Southend United

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1392221111029
2Cheltenham1482422121026
3Cambridge1374226101625
4Forest Green147431913625
5Exeter146622617924
6Carlisle147251915423
7Salford1364321111022
8Leyton Orient146352115621
9Tranmere146351715221
10Colchester135532020020
11Port Vale146171615119
12Harrogate145451514119
13Bolton145451418-419
14Morecambe145451725-819
15Crawley145361918118
16Walsall143831316-317
17Oldham145272127-617
18Grimsby124351118-715
19Barrow142752022-213
20Bradford133461317-413
21Stevenage142571015-511
22Mansfield141851319-611
23Scunthorpe12327819-1111
24Southend131210626-205
