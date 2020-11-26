Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion12:30LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey
Brighton's marauding wing-back Tariq Lamptey (right) is suspended as a result of his red card against Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey will be unavailable due to suspension.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will have a thigh injury assessed but Leandro Trossard and Solly March should be fit.

Mohamed Salah is likely to start for Liverpool, having returned from a period of self-isolation to face Atalanta in midweek.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were both absent on Wednesday but could be involved against Brighton.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool are on a run of nine consecutive victories against Brighton in all competitions, scoring 27 goals in the process.
  • The Seagulls are winless in 11 competitive fixtures versus Liverpool since a 2-0 home victory in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1984.
  • Brighton have never won a top-flight home game against Liverpool, drawing three and losing four.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Albion earned a first Premier League victory in seven attempts last weekend and are vying to win consecutive league games for the first time in more than a year.
  • They could set an outright club record on Saturday of nine successive top-flight home matches without a win.
  • The Seagulls have never beaten the reigning top-flight champions, drawing twice and losing 12 times.
  • Brighton's past seven Premier League goals have been scored by seven different players.
  • Danny Welbeck has only scored one goal in 16 appearances against Liverpool in all competitions.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool could go four consecutive Premier League away games without a win for the first time since a run of five between January and March 2017.
  • They have only won three of their past 10 top-flight away fixtures (D3, L4).
  • The Reds are the only team to have scored in all of their Premier League fixtures this season.
  • Liverpool could keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since June.
  • Jurgen Klopp's side have lost four league fixtures in 2020, the same amount as 2018 and 2019 combined.
  • Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in his six Premier League games against Brighton, scoring five and assisting three.
  • Diogo Jota scored twice on his last Premier League visit to Brighton but has since only managed one goal in 13 Premier League away appearances.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham96212191220
2Liverpool96212116520
3Chelsea953122101218
4Leicester96031812618
5Southampton95221713417
6Everton95131916316
7Aston Villa85031911815
8West Ham94231510514
9Wolves9423910-114
10Man Utd84131314-113
11Crystal Palace94141213-113
12Arsenal9414910-113
13Man City83321011-112
14Leeds93241417-311
15Newcastle93241015-511
16Brighton92341315-29
17Burnley8125412-85
18Fulham9117918-94
19West Brom9036618-123
20Sheff Utd9018415-111
