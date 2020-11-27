Everton v Leeds United

TEAM NEWS
Everton left-back Lucas Digne requires surgery on an ankle ligament injury sustained during training and could miss up to two months.
Captain Seamus Coleman is still sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a long-term absentee.
Leeds United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park.
Rodrigo could return to the starting line-up after impressing as a substitute in the draw with Arsenal.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Leeds are probably still wondering how they didn't beat Arsenal on Sunday - and so am I.
Marcelo Bielsa's side will be just as attack-minded here because they don't change, home or away. They approach every game like it is Custer's Last Stand, and it is all or nothing for them.
Everton got the win they needed at Craven Cottage last weekend but they were hanging on a bit at the end, and I didn't see anything that makes me think they will keep Leeds out.
Prediction: 1-1
Lawro's full predictions v Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton are unbeaten in 13 top-flight home games against Leeds since a 3-2 loss in August 1990 (W6, D7).
- The Toffees can win three successive home league meetings for the first time since December 1951.
- There has been just one away triumph in the previous 24 Premier League encounters, Everton's 1-0 victory in November 2002.
- Leeds' League Cup third-round victory at Elland Road in September 2012 is the most recent meeting between the two clubs.
Everton
- Everton's win at Fulham last time out ended a run of three straight league defeats.
- They could lose successive home matches for the first time since September 2019. Carlo Ancelotti has not lost successive home league fixtures since November 2012 with PSG.
- The Toffees can win more than five of their opening 10 Premier League matches for only the second time, and first since recording their best final position of fourth in 2004-05.
- Ancelotti's side have conceded at least twice in six successive top-flight fixtures for the first time in 12 years.
- Everton have scored 19 goals so far this season. They have not scored 20 in their opening 10 top-flight games since 1980.
- Premier League top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 13 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.
Leeds United
- Leeds United have won just once in six league games, drawing two and losing three.
- They have won two of their four away matches, having won just three in total during their last Premier League campaign in 2003-04.
- Since Marcelo Bielsa took charge of Leeds in 2018, Leeds have kept 41 clean sheets in 101 league games - more than any other side in England's top four divisions.
- In their first four Premier League games this season, Leeds had 45 shots (11.3 per game), scoring nine goals at a conversion rate of 20%. In their past five league games, they had 85 shots (17 per game) but have scored just five goals at a 6% conversion rate.
- Patrick Bamford can match Thierry Henry's Premier League record of scoring in his club's first five away games of a season.
- Bamford can become the first Leeds player to score in five successive away fixtures since Ian Lawson in 1963.