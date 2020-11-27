West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom's Jake Livermore missed last weekend's defeat at Manchester United after testing positive for Covid-19

TEAM NEWS

West Brom pair Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs have tested negative for Covid-19.

However, manager Slaven Bilic says one of the duo could miss the visit of Sheffield United as they are still feeling the effects of the virus.

Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset will be available for the first time this season having recovered from a foot injury.

Enda Stevens also looks set to recover from a recent knee problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There are various reasons why these two sides are the bottom two, and one of them is a lack of goals.

West Brom have managed only six in nine league games, and Sheffield United have fared even worse with just four. That's the joint-lowest total with Burnley, who have played a game less.

The Baggies and the Blades are also the only sides yet to win in the top flight this season, and both of them have no doubt earmarked this game as a big chance to put that right.

Things don't always work out like that, though, which is why I am going for another draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first Premier League meeting.

They last met in the top-flight in the 1972-73 season when the Blades won both fixtures.

The Blades have won three of the last five meetings at West Brom (D1, L1), keeping four clean sheets.

West Brom

West Brom have failed to win any of their opening nine games to a league season (D3, L6) for the first time since 1985-86.

If this game finishes level, it will be just the third season in Premier League history that two sides have failed to win any of their opening 10 games.

West Brom's tally of 18 goals conceded is a Premier League high.

They have only scored one goal in their last six Premier League games.

Former Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson is the only player to score multiple Premier League goals for West Brom this season.

Sheffield United