West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS
West Brom pair Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs have tested negative for Covid-19.
However, manager Slaven Bilic says one of the duo could miss the visit of Sheffield United as they are still feeling the effects of the virus.
Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset will be available for the first time this season having recovered from a foot injury.
Enda Stevens also looks set to recover from a recent knee problem.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
There are various reasons why these two sides are the bottom two, and one of them is a lack of goals.
West Brom have managed only six in nine league games, and Sheffield United have fared even worse with just four. That's the joint-lowest total with Burnley, who have played a game less.
The Baggies and the Blades are also the only sides yet to win in the top flight this season, and both of them have no doubt earmarked this game as a big chance to put that right.
Things don't always work out like that, though, which is why I am going for another draw.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the first Premier League meeting.
- They last met in the top-flight in the 1972-73 season when the Blades won both fixtures.
- The Blades have won three of the last five meetings at West Brom (D1, L1), keeping four clean sheets.
West Brom
- West Brom have failed to win any of their opening nine games to a league season (D3, L6) for the first time since 1985-86.
- If this game finishes level, it will be just the third season in Premier League history that two sides have failed to win any of their opening 10 games.
- West Brom's tally of 18 goals conceded is a Premier League high.
- They have only scored one goal in their last six Premier League games.
- Former Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson is the only player to score multiple Premier League goals for West Brom this season.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United are just the third side in Premier League history to pick up one point or fewer from their opening nine games after Man City in 1995-96 and Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00.
- Defeat for the Blades would see them become just the third club ever to take one point or fewer from their opening 10 top-flight matches, after Manchester United (none in 1930-31) and West Brom (one in 1985-86).
- The Blades could set an outright club Premier League record of 13 winless matches.
- Their tally of four goals scored is a Premier League-low, however three of those goals have been scored away from home.
- They are the only side yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet this season - only three sides finished the 2019-20 campaign with more clean sheets than the Blades' 13.
- Chris Wilder is one short of 100 wins in all competitions as Sheffield United manager.