Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|14
|2
|Cove Rangers
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|2
|7
|12
|3
|Airdrieonians
|5
|3
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|9
|4
|Partick Thistle
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|5
|Montrose
|5
|2
|1
|2
|11
|12
|-1
|7
|6
|Dumbarton
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|7
|Peterhead
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|8
|Clyde
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|6
|9
|East Fife
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|10
|Forfar
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|2