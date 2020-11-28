Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|5
|4
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7
|13
|2
|Elgin
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|5
|9
|3
|Stirling
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|8
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|8
|5
|Annan Athletic
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|7
|6
|Stranraer
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|7
|Edinburgh City
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|5
|1
|6
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|9
|Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|10
|Brechin
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|16
|-13
|3