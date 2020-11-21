Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Albion Rovers

Albion Rovers' Scottish League Two visit to Cowdenbeath has been postponed after seven of the visitors' players tested positive for Covid-19.

The Coatbridge club informed the SPFL that, with several other players self-isolating, they had insufficient players to fulfil the fixture.

The league body has launched an investigation into the outbreak.

Last Saturday, Rovers forfeited their League Cup group match away to Hamilton Academical in similar circumstances.

At that time, they had three players self-isolating after one tested positive and two others reported symptoms.

Their 3-0 forfeit to Hamilton did not affect the outcome of Group F as both sides were already unable to qualify.

Kilmarnock and St Mirren are already awaiting the results of SPFL investigations into outbreaks at their clubs that led to fixtures being called off.