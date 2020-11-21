Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield players celebrate with goalscorer Stephen Fallon

Linfield maintained their flawless start to the Irish Premiership campaign as they made it six wins from six games with a 2-0 victory over Glenavon.

Stephen Fallon broke down the visitors' resolute defence with a neat lobbed finish on 25 minutes.

Substitute Shayne Lavery scored with 15 minutes left with a close-range finish after a slip by Glenavon goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey.

It means Linfield remain a point clear of Larne at the summit of the table.

David Healy's side will face Glentoran in the first derby meeting of the season on Tuesday night, live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Glenavon, who leaked 15 goals in their two league visits to the national stadium last season, were a much different proposition this time around and went close to taking an early lead themselves through a Michael O'Connor free kick.

But they were undone in the 25th minute when Fallon burst through from midfield to run onto Navid Nasseri's through ball before nonchalantly lifting the ball over the advancing Jonny Tuffey.

Glenavon's response was almost instant as, straight from the restart, they went on the attack and Conor McCloskey's effort drew a brilliant save from Chris Johns.

Linfield came close to doubling their lead seven minutes into the second half when Jimmy Callacher's thumping downward header from Niall Quinn's corner was brilliantly hacked off the goal-line by Sean Ward.

The outcome was put beyond dispute with 15 minutes left when Tuffey looked to have made a routine save from Christy Manzinga's header following a Quinn free kick but the ball slipped from the keeper's grasp and the alert Lavery was on hand to stab the ball home from close range.

Glenavon were aggrieved that Manzinga was on the pitch in the build-up to that second goal following an off-the-ball incident with Glenavon defender Daniel Larmour moments earlier, which saw the French striker yellow-carded by referee Jamie Robinson.

Glenavon came close to reducing the deficit in the closing stages but Ward's long-range shot was beaten away at full stretch by Johns.