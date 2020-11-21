Martin Donnelly congratulates Larne matchwinner Josh Robinson

Josh Robinson scored a last-minute header as Larne kept up the pressure on league leaders Linfield with a 1-0 win over Cliftonville at Inver Park.

Robinson rose high to meet Martin Donnelly's corner in the 95th-minute and snatch all three points.

Larne created most of the chances although the Reds had a goal ruled out for offside and appeals for a penalty waved away.

Larne stay one point behind Linfield in the Premiership table.

Cliftonville remain in fourth, six points adrift of Crusaders.

Tiernan Lynch will feel as though the result is nothing more than what Larne deserve after controlling the game for large spells.

Larne now have 17 points from seven games and look well-placed to challenge pacesetters Linfield, although Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is left to reflect on a second successive defeat in which his side conceded a decisive late goal.

Larne bossed possession for much of the first half and should have gone ahead in the ninth minute when McDaid fired over the bar from close range after Dean Jarvis's cross.

Jarvis himself spurned an opportunity to break the deadlock when his tame effort was comfortably gathered by Richard Brush, who showed his reflexes once more to beat away Martin Donnelly's header after the winger had been picked out by Lee Lynch.

Donnelly, whose intelligent movement in between the lines was a regular feature in the Larne attack, then came agonisingly close to finding the elusive opener when his left-footed drive cannoned off Brush's post after showing some sharp footwork to skip past two Cliftonville defenders inside the box.

Larne's lack of cutting edge

Despite their continued dominance in possession after the break, Larne failed to find their cutting edge during a drab second period in which Cliftonville kept their shape well to frustrate the hosts.

Cliftonville also struggled to impose themselves on the home side's defence, although Joe Gormley did have the ball in the net with 15 minutes remaining only for it to be ruled out for offside.

With space increasingly elusive, Donnelly almost struck a brilliant late winner from a free-kick, but Brush was alive to tip the ball around the post.

At the other end, Gormley saw an appeal for a penalty waved away by referee Lee Tavinder before Ryan Curran drove his shot straight at Devlin after the ball fell to him on the edge of the area.

Cliftonville then had Brush to thank after he charged down McDaid's injury-time effort having already tipped away a cross, although there was nothing the Cliftonville keeper could do as Robinson expertly guided his 95th-minute header into the corner to spark jubilant scenes at Inver.

Larne captain Albert Watson, speaking to Sportsound on Radio Ulster:

"As it went on in the second half, I thought it was going to be a draw. The way things were going, we weren't as fluent as we were in the first half, but you can't argue that we didn't deserve the win. It was a great header by big Josh [Robinson] and it was good to get the win.

"Coming into the game, we weren't sure what shape they were going to play with because of their injury problems. We had to be on our guard and we knew that if we kept a clean sheet, we'd have a good chance to win the game, and that's what we did. It's pleasing, it gives us a big lift."