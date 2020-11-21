Irish Premiership: Sky Blues ease to win over Warrenpoint

Paul McElroy fires in Ballymena's second goal against Warrenpoint
Ballymena United moved out of the Premiership bottom two as a comfortable 2-0 win gives them a first Showgrounds victory of 2020.

Both goals came in the first half with Cathair Frield heading in the opener from a Ross Redman free-kick.

Redman also set up number two - his pass picked out Paul McElroy, who jinked inside before rifling low into the bottom corner.

United also ended a run of four straight league defeats.

Indeed, the win sees David Jeffrey's side jump from 11th in the standings to seventh place.

The victory was secured in a dominant first-half display from the host with Friel netting a deserved opener on 12 minutes as the striker glanced home from 10 yards.

Advantage doubled

McElroy's clinical strike four minutes from the break made it 2-0 as Redman found the forward in space on the right and he steadied before arrowing low into the bottom corner for his third goal of the season.

Kealan Dillon sent a free-kick narrowly wide for Warrenpoint with their best first-chance and the visitors improved after the interval.

But the hosts held firm although Dillon was denied when his close-range effort was kept out by keeper Jordan Williamson.

"I'm delighted - we started the season well with a win over Coleraine and it wasn't that we didn't play well in the next games - individual errors killed us," said United boss Jeffrey.

"I chatted with the players about commitment and resilience. We had a great start and got the two goals but we knew Warrenpoint would come into it in the second half.

"We showed resilience and there were no individual errors - we came out deserved winners."

