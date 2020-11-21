Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal1Real MadridReal Madrid1

Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid: Gerard Moreno penalty denies Real victory

Gerard Moreno
Moreno's goal was his fifth in La Liga this season

Real Madrid missed the chance to move within a point of La Liga leaders Real Sociedad as they were held to a draw by Villarreal.

Mariano's header after just two minutes gave Real Madrid the ideal start.

However, the visitors struggled to put the game out of reach and visibly tired as the game wore on.

Instead, Villarreal got stronger and were awarded a penalty late on when Samuel Chukwueze was brought down and Gerard Moreno slotted in the spot-kick.

Moreno had a good chance to secure all three points for Villarreal and send Unai Emery's side top of the table but he hesitated when well-placed to shoot and Raphael Varane got the block in.

In end it was a good point for Real Madrid, who were missing a number of first-team players through injury, and they stay fourth in the table behind Villarreal in second.

Line-ups

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez MartínezSubstituted forPeñaat 89'minutes
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24PedrazaSubstituted forPinoat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forEstupiñánat 61'minutes
  • 10Iborra
  • 5Parejo
  • 7Moreno
  • 9BaccaSubstituted forChukwuezeat 61'minutes
  • 23Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forKuboat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Funes Mori
  • 8Foyth
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 13Rulli
  • 15Estupiñán
  • 16Kubo
  • 19Coquelin
  • 20Peña
  • 21Costa
  • 30Pino
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 6NachoBooked at 68mins
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 8KroosBooked at 90mins
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21ØdegaardSubstituted forIscoat 65'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 65'minutes
  • 24MarianoSubstituted forAsensioat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 32Chust
  • 43Aranda
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Booking

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.

  7. Booking

    Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Takefusa Kubo replaces Moi Gómez.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Rubén Peña replaces Mario Gaspar because of an injury.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Mariano.

  15. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

