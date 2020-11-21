Match ends, Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 1.
Real Madrid missed the chance to move within a point of La Liga leaders Real Sociedad as they were held to a draw by Villarreal.
Mariano's header after just two minutes gave Real Madrid the ideal start.
However, the visitors struggled to put the game out of reach and visibly tired as the game wore on.
Instead, Villarreal got stronger and were awarded a penalty late on when Samuel Chukwueze was brought down and Gerard Moreno slotted in the spot-kick.
Moreno had a good chance to secure all three points for Villarreal and send Unai Emery's side top of the table but he hesitated when well-placed to shoot and Raphael Varane got the block in.
In end it was a good point for Real Madrid, who were missing a number of first-team players through injury, and they stay fourth in the table behind Villarreal in second.
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez MartínezSubstituted forPeñaat 89'minutes
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 24PedrazaSubstituted forPinoat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forEstupiñánat 61'minutes
- 10Iborra
- 5Parejo
- 7Moreno
- 9BaccaSubstituted forChukwuezeat 61'minutes
- 23Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forKuboat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Funes Mori
- 8Foyth
- 11Chukwueze
- 13Rulli
- 15Estupiñán
- 16Kubo
- 19Coquelin
- 20Peña
- 21Costa
- 30Pino
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 6NachoBooked at 68mins
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 8KroosBooked at 90mins
- 17Vázquez
- 21ØdegaardSubstituted forIscoat 65'minutes
- 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 65'minutes
- 24MarianoSubstituted forAsensioat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 32Chust
- 43Aranda
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 1.
Booking
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Booking
Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Takefusa Kubo replaces Moi Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Rubén Peña replaces Mario Gaspar because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Mariano.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Raphael Varane.