Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0.
Atletico Madrid moved level on points with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad after beating Barcelona, who are now nine points adrift of the top two.
Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal on the stroke of half-time, driving in from midway inside the Barcelona half with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen having tried to beat him to the ball.
Atletico keeper Jan Oblak saved well from Clement Lenglet, but the visitors were well below par.
The result leaves Barcelona 10th.
They have 11 points from eight games, nine behind Sociedad, who are only ahead of Atletico on goals scored, both having the same goal difference, although Atletico have a game in hand.
This win continued Atletico's unbeaten start to the season and stretched their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions, while it was Barca's third defeat in eight La Liga games.
Lionel Messi was unusually subdued, although the forward had only returned from a long trip to South America on Thursday after international duty with Argentina.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15SavicBooked at 79mins
- 2GiménezBooked at 80mins
- 22Hermoso
- 21CarrascoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forFelipeat 90+1'minutes
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forDiego Costaat 73'minutes
- 6KokeBooked at 9mins
- 8Saúl
- 10CorreaSubstituted forKondogbiaat 84'minutes
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forLemarat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 11Lemar
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 17Saponjic
- 18Felipe
- 19Diego Costa
- 20Machín Pérez
- 27Camello
- 29Sánchez
- 34Moya
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forat 90+1'minutes
- 3PiquéSubstituted forDestat 62'minutes
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 8PjanicSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 83'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 11Dembélé
- 10Messi
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forCoutinhoat 57'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Aleñá
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 17Machado Trincão
- 24Firpo
- 28Mingueza
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).
Post update
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Felipe replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Sergi Roberto went off injured after Barcelona had used all subs.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Ángel Correa.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces João Félix.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Antoine Griezmann.
- Watch Premier League football live on BBC iPlayer: Fulham v Everton - find out more here