From the section European Football

The win gave Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone his first La Liga win against Barcelona in 18 attempts

Atletico Madrid moved level on points with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad after beating Barcelona, who are now nine points adrift of the top two.

Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal on the stroke of half-time, driving in from midway inside the Barcelona half with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen having tried to beat him to the ball.

Atletico keeper Jan Oblak saved well from Clement Lenglet, but the visitors were well below par.

The result leaves Barcelona 10th.

They have 11 points from eight games, nine behind Sociedad, who are only ahead of Atletico on goals scored, both having the same goal difference, although Atletico have a game in hand.

This win continued Atletico's unbeaten start to the season and stretched their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions, while it was Barca's third defeat in eight La Liga games.

Lionel Messi was unusually subdued, although the forward had only returned from a long trip to South America on Thursday after international duty with Argentina.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Atl Madrid 13 Oblak

23 Trippier

15 Savic Booked at 79mins

2 Giménez Booked at 80mins

22 Hermoso

21 Carrasco Booked at 26mins Substituted for Felipe at 90+1' minutes

14 Llorente Substituted for Diego Costa at 73' minutes

6 Koke Booked at 9mins

8 Saúl

10 Correa Substituted for Kondogbia at 84' minutes

7 Sequeira Substituted for Lemar at 84' minutes Substitutes 1 Grbic

4 Kondogbia

11 Lemar

12 Lodi dos Santos

17 Saponjic

18 Felipe

19 Diego Costa

20 Machín Pérez

27 Camello

29 Sánchez

34 Moya Barcelona 1 ter Stegen

20 Roberto Substituted for at 90+1' minutes

3 Piqué Substituted for Dest at 62' minutes

15 Lenglet

18 Alba

8 Pjanic Substituted for Braithwaite at 83' minutes

21 de Jong

11 Dembélé

10 Messi

16 González Substituted for Coutinho at 57' minutes

7 Griezmann Substituted for Machado Trincão at 83' minutes Substitutes 2 Dest

6 Aleñá

9 Braithwaite

12 Puig

13 Murara Neto

14 Coutinho

17 Machado Trincão

24 Firpo

28 Mingueza

36 Tenas Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0. Post update Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia. Post update Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid). Post update Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona). Post update Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Felipe replaces Yannick Carrasco. Post update Sergi Roberto went off injured after Barcelona had used all subs. Post update Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez. Post update Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé. Post update Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt missed. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto. Post update Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner. Post update Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong. Post update Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Ángel Correa. Substitution Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces João Félix. Substitution Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Miralem Pjanic. Substitution Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Antoine Griezmann. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward