Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1BarcelonaBarcelona0

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Yannick Carrasco goal gives Atletico victory

Atletico Madrid
The win gave Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone his first La Liga win against Barcelona in 18 attempts

Atletico Madrid moved level on points with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad after beating Barcelona, who are now nine points adrift of the top two.

Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal on the stroke of half-time, driving in from midway inside the Barcelona half with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen having tried to beat him to the ball.

Atletico keeper Jan Oblak saved well from Clement Lenglet, but the visitors were well below par.

The result leaves Barcelona 10th.

They have 11 points from eight games, nine behind Sociedad, who are only ahead of Atletico on goals scored, both having the same goal difference, although Atletico have a game in hand.

This win continued Atletico's unbeaten start to the season and stretched their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions, while it was Barca's third defeat in eight La Liga games.

Lionel Messi was unusually subdued, although the forward had only returned from a long trip to South America on Thursday after international duty with Argentina.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15SavicBooked at 79mins
  • 2GiménezBooked at 80mins
  • 22Hermoso
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forFelipeat 90+1'minutes
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forDiego Costaat 73'minutes
  • 6KokeBooked at 9mins
  • 8Saúl
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forKondogbiaat 84'minutes
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forLemarat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 17Saponjic
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 27Camello
  • 29Sánchez
  • 34Moya

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forat 90+1'minutes
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forDestat 62'minutes
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 8PjanicSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 83'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 11Dembélé
  • 10Messi
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forCoutinhoat 57'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Aleñá
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 24Firpo
  • 28Mingueza
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

  4. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Felipe replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  9. Post update

    Sergi Roberto went off injured after Barcelona had used all subs.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Ángel Correa.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces João Félix.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Miralem Pjanic.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad96212041620
2Atl Madrid86201821620
3Villarreal105411410419
4Real Madrid95221510517
5Granada8422911-214
6Cádiz9423810-214
7Sevilla8413118313
8Elche833289-112
9Real Betis94051217-512
10Barcelona8323159611
11Valencia93241514111
12Getafe832389-111
13Osasuna932489-111
14Ath Bilbao830579-29
15Alavés9234710-39
16Eibar923469-39
17Levante9144914-57
18Huesca10073816-87
19Celta Vigo10145819-117
20Real Valladolid9135714-76
View full Spanish La Liga table

