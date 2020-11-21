Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Tranmere have appointed former Rochdale and Bolton boss Keith Hill as their new first-team manager on an initial contract to the end of the season.

The 51-year-old replaces Mike Jackson, who was sacked at the end of October after just three months in charge.

Hill left Bolton when his contract expired after they were relegated to League Two at the end of last season.

"It's a club which has the facilities and the players to achieve promotion and that will be my aim," he said.

More to follow.