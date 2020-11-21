German Bundesliga
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5

Erling Braut Haaland scores four as Borussia Dortmund thrash Hertha Berlin

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland has 21 goals in 17 games for club and country this season

Erling Braut Haaland scored four second-half goals as Borussia Dortmund recovered from a goal down to thrash Hertha Berlin and reduce the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Norway international Haaland, 20, scored a 15-minute hat-trick as Dortmund moved second, one point behind Bayern who drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen.

Raphael Guerreiro added a fourth before Haaland completed his side's scoring.

Brazilian winger Matheus Cunha scored in either half for Hertha.

Manager Lucien Favre gave a senior debut to Youssoufa Moukoko - one day after his 16th birthday - to become the youngest person to ever play a professional match in Germany.

The Cameroon-born German youth international, who has scored 141 goals in 88 youth matches for the club, came on with five minutes remaining.

The in-form Haaland has scored 10 goals in his past six games in all competitions for Dortmund and has 21 goals in 17 games for club and country this season.

He won the 2020 Golden Boy award for the best under-21 player playing in a European country's top division earlier on Saturday, finishing ahead of Barcelona and Spain's Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich's Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies.

Dortmund were beaten 3-2 by champions Bayern Munich prior to the international break and trailed at half-time to Cunha's stunning strike from 20 yards.

Haaland levelled two minutes into the second half, sweeping in Emre Can's pass, and raced clear to add his second two minutes later. He rounded the goalkeeper for his third while his fourth arrived from a Jude Bellingham assist after Guerreiro's contribution.

Cunha had converted a 79th-minute penalty to make it 4-2, but Dortmund scored swiftly after the restart.

Dortmund return to Champions League action on Tuesday, when they host Club Bruges (20:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 1Schwolow
  • 2PekaríkSubstituted forMittelstädtat 85'minutes
  • 20Boyata
  • 14Alderete
  • 21PlattenhardtSubstituted forZeefuikat 85'minutes
  • 6DaridaSubstituted forLöwenat 76'minutes
  • 5Stark
  • 8Guendouzi
  • 10Santos Carneiro Da CunhaBooked at 61mins
  • 11LukebakioSubstituted forLeckieat 75'minutes
  • 9PiatekSubstituted forNgankamat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Leckie
  • 16Dilrosun
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 22Jarstein
  • 23Löwen
  • 27Ngankam
  • 29Tousart
  • 31Dárdai
  • 42Zeefuik

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 23CanSubstituted forPiszczekat 76'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 16Akanji
  • 24Meunier
  • 28Witsel
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forBellinghamat 62'minutes
  • 13GuerreiroBooked at 10minsSubstituted forSchulzat 85'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forReynaat 77'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forMoukokoat 85'minutes
  • 19Brandt

Substitutes

  • 7Sancho
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 22Bellingham
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

  4. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

  6. Post update

    Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).

  9. Post update

    Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

  12. Post update

    Matteo Guendouzi (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).

  14. Post update

    Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Eduard Löwen (Hertha Berlin).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Erling Haaland.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Deyovaisio Zeefuik replaces Marvin Plattenhardt.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt replaces Peter Pekarík.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich861128121619
2B Dortmund86022071318
3B Leverkusen8530169718
4RB Leipzig85211651117
5Wolfsburg835095414
6Union Berlin7331167912
7B Mgladbach83321313012
8Stuttgart82511612411
9Werder Bremen82511010011
10Augsburg83231011-111
11Frankfurt82511113-211
12Hoffenheim82241415-18
13Hertha Berlin82151518-37
14Freiburg7133816-86
15Arminia Bielefeld8116517-124
16Köln7034712-53
17Schalke8035524-193
18Mainz7016720-131
View full German Bundesliga table

