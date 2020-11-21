Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass was sent off after 17 minutes in his team's 1-0 defeat by Preston for this badly misjudged challenge on Joe Rafferty

Bournemouth's recovery from from 2-0 down at the break to beat Reading 4-2 and leapfrog them to go top of the Championship table set the tone for a day of drama in the EFL.

BBC Sport takes a look at some of the talking points on a day of mixed fortunes from the penalty spot on Teesside while a 41-year-old stole the headlines in Newport.

Spot-kick confusion as Norwich edge Boro

Marcus Tavernier's standing foot gave way as he took Boro's penalty, leading to him touching the ball twice

Few incidents from the EFL will have been quite so peculiar as the penalty which Marcus Tavernier took at the Riverside on Saturday, aiming to give Middlesbrough the lead against Norwich City.

Tavernier stepped up, lost his footing but still beat Tim Krul in the Canaries goal. Surely 1-0 Boro?

Not according to eagle-eyed referee Tony Harrington, who spotted the Boro forward had touched the ball twice and subsequently gave Norwich a free-kick.

That disappointment was later compounded when Hayden Coulson brought down Max Aarons in the Teessiders box, and Teemu Pukki kept his composure, and his footing, to roll home the winner.

Boro boss Neil Warnock was typically blunt about it, afterwards.

"He just slipped didn't he?" he told BBC Tees. "I've not asked him [Tavernier - about the incident], but that's what the ref said [he did] and he's the main one."

Warnock had little issue with the spot kick at the other end, saying "I'd have given it", while for his opposite number there was merely relief at the outcome.

"It was a clumsy situation with the penalty," Norwich boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk. "Thank God it wasn't a goal. Clean sheets are key to being successful."

Tough starts for new bosses

Tony Pulis and Wayne Rooney are at opposite ends of their managerial careers, yet both had the same outcome on their respective debuts on Saturday

Tony Pulis has overseen well over 1,000 games during his time as a manager and took charge of his first as Sheffield Wednesday boss as they took on Preston on Saturday.

Contrast that with Wayne Rooney, who was one of four interim coaches at the helm for the first time since Phillip Cocu's departure from Derby County last week, as they met Bristol City.

In the end, both veteran Pulis and rookie Rooney tasted defeat.

The Owls lost 1-0 on the road to Preston, having had Josh Windass sent off early on, while the Robins defeated Rooney's Rams by the same scoreline

"Outside [of the club] I had an opinion of where I think the team and squad needed strengthening and it certainly hasn't changed," Pulis told BBC Radio Sheffield after his first game in charge.

"When you go down to 10 men it's really difficult to change the system completely. We've worked all week on certain things and it all goes out the window."

Derby are now bottom of the Championship, have scored the fewest goals in the league - five - and face Middlesbrough next, who have conceded fewer goals than anyone else in the second tier this term.

"We need to find the right balance and methods and we'll keep working and playing the way we believe because I believe in the end things will turn," fellow Derby interim boss Liam Rosenior told BBC Radio Derby.

"The identity we're trying to play into this team in three-and-a-half training sessions, for us to do that in a short space of time is difficult, but I saw green shoots today and we need to continue that against Middlesbrough."

Rooney, who played all 90 minutes of the defeat, has said he wants the Derby job on a full-time basis but it remains to be seen whether he will be granted his wish.

Record-breaker Vaughan makes it 100 not out

A 16-year-old James Vaughan celebrates career league goal number one against Crystal Palace in April 2005

On 10 April 2005, James Vaughan came off the bench for Everton against Crystal Palace with 16 minutes to play.

Just 13 minutes later the striker, then aged 16 years and 270 days, became the Premier League's youngest ever goalscorer with the Toffees' fourth in a 4-0 win. It's a record that stands to this day.

It's fair to say that injury setbacks mean Vaughan's career has perhaps not panned out quite as he would have hoped since then but Saturday saw him reach 100 career league goals.

The now 32-year-old notched number 99 and 100 as Tranmere, who announced the appointment of Keith Hill as boss on Saturday evening, cruised to a thumping 5-0 win over Grimsby in League Two.

Life begins at forty... one

Kevin Ellison joined Newport County on a one-year deal in September after being released by Morecambe

One player who makes James Vaughan, and indeed almost every other player in the EFL, look like a youngster is Newport forward Kevin Ellison.

The 41-year-old, who has been playing since the last century, joined the Exiles in September after nine years with Morecambe.

Understandably he's primarily used in a 'super sub' role these days and he came up trumps on Saturday.

For the first time in his very long career he entered the field as his team's fourth sub after the EFL permitted clubs to use five replacements on Wednesday.

Thrown on with five minutes to play against 10-man Port Vale, Ellison bagged the winner from close range in the final of six minutes added on to send the Welsh side top of League Two.

That goal made Ellison, at 41 years and 272 days, the oldest scorer in the top four tiers since David Eyre scored for Oldham against Scunthorpe in May 2006 aged 42 years and 69 days.

Ellison's late, late strike might have been invaluable to Newport but it wasn't even the latest goal in the EFL on Saturday.

That honour went to Ipswich Town's Jack Lankester who scored in the seventh minute of time added on to give his side a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury in League One.