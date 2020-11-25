|Europa League: Sparta Prague v Celtic
|Venue: Generali Arena Date: Thursday, 26 November Time: 17:55 GMT
|Coverage: Listen to commentary on Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app
Celtic visit Sparta Prague on Thursday searching for a win to rekindle their fading Europa League hopes.
A 4-1 home defeat by the Czech side on 5 November left the Scottish champions bottom of Group H, with one point from three matches.
Lille lead the way on seven points, with AC Milan one behind.
Celtic have two wins out of their last eight games in all competitions and sit 11 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers, albeit with two games in hand.
Sparta lost by three-goal margins at home to Lille and away to Milan and have lost both domestic outings since their triumph at Celtic Park as they sit second in the First League, four points behind city rivals Slavia.
Team news
Striker Leigh Griffiths will miss out due to a knee injury but Celtic are able call on fit-again defenders Christopher Jullien and Hatem Elhamed. Centre-half Jullien has not played since 12 September.
What did we learn about Sparta?
Even in fielding a makeshift side amid a raft of injuries, they proved too strong in inflicting Celtic's second heaviest home defeat in Europe.
The manner of that 4-1 capitulation was humiliating for Neil Lennon and another defeat is the last thing the Celtic boss needs as he strives to revive his team's fortunes while fans call for his sacking.
Sparta's current form is pretty shocking, which will at least give Lennon hope of a much-needed win to ease the pressure.
What they said
Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to win to stand any chance of qualifying. So that is our sole focus now, going to Prague and trying to win the game.
"In the first game here, it was probably as disappointing as we have been for a while so it is important that we motivate ourselves to correct that."
Match stats
- Sparta beat Celtic 4-1 in Glasgow in the very first meeting between the sides.
- Celtic have now lost consecutive matches against Czech opposition, having been also been beaten by FK Teplice in March 2004.
- Sparta are looking to win consecutive Europa League matches for the first time since a run of four between September/November 2016.
- The 4-1 defeat was Celtic's worst home loss in Europe since PSG beat them 5-0 in September 2017.
- Lukas Julis scored a hat-trick for Sparta in Glasgow, doubling his Europa League goal tally having scored only three times in his previous 19 appearances in the competition.