Europa League - Group D
RangersRangers20:00BenficaBenfica
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Benfica preview, team news & stats

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Rangers relinquished a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with Benfica's 10 men earlier this month
Europa League: Rangers v Benfica
Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 26 November Time: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Updates on Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Rangers could be through to the Europa League last 32 by full-time on Thursday - but captain James Tavernier warns it will take defensive improvement.

Steven Gerrard's side have conceded just seven goals in 21 games this term, but were breached twice late on to draw 3-3 with 10-men Benfica in Lisbon.

The sides meet again on Thursday and a home win will put Rangers through if Lech Poznan lose to Standard Liege.

"We relish the big teams and playing in European football," said Tavernier.

"Benfica are one of the favourites to win the competition, but I believe in my team. We have to be better defensively and also create chances.

"This season we have been in really good form and played some of the best football under this group. We have been together for some time now and added real quality."

Team news

Ryan Jack is a doubt with a knock picked up during Sunday's 4-0 win over Aberdeen. Fellow midfielder Bongani Zungu will be missing for up to another 10 days after injuring a knee on South Africa duty.

Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi serves a ban after his red card in the reverse fixture. Darwin Nunez, Julian Weigl and Adel Taarabt are out after testing positive for Covid-19, while Jean-Clair Todibo, Andre Almeida, Pedrinho and Nuno Tavares are absent through injury.

What did we learn about Benfica?

Even with the depleted squad they are taking to Ibrox, it would be foolish to write off the Portuguese. A man and two goals down following Otamendi's early red card three weeks ago, Jorge Jesus' side staged a remarkable late comeback to salvage a point.

Having lost successive top-flight domestic matches, Benfica are not lacking motivation to end a mini slump and enhance their hopes of eclipsing last season's run to the Europa League last 32.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We have major respect for Benfica individually and as a group. You are talking about high-level players, a high-level club and a manager with big experience. We couldn't be going into it in a better place really, given the run of games that we have been on."

Match stats

  • The 3-3 draw in Lisbon was the only previous meeting between these sides.
  • Benfica have failed to score in their last four games in Scotland (D1 L3, all v Celtic).
  • Over the past three seasons, Rangers are unbeaten in all seven of their Europa League group stage home games (W4 D3), keeping five clean sheets and conceding just twice.
  • Benfica have converted 26.3% of their shots in the Europa League this season (10 goals from 38 shots) - no side has a better conversion rate so far this term.
  • Rangers have faced fewer shots on target than any other side in the Europa League (2), though they conceded with both of them against Benfica last time out.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 26th November 2020

  • TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • CSKA SofiaCSKA Sofia17:55Young BoysYoung Boys
  • LASKLASK17:55Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp
  • CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow17:55FeyenoordFeyenoord
  • RZ Pellets WACRZ Pellets WAC17:55Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
  • KAA GentKAA Gent17:55Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade
  • Slovan LiberecSlovan Liberec17:55Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim
  • MoldeMolde17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • AEK AthensAEK Athens17:55Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk
  • Sporting BragaSporting Braga17:55LeicesterLeicester City
  • LilleLille17:55AC MilanAC Milan
  • Sparta PragueSparta Prague17:55CelticCeltic

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32107167
2Young Boys31115324
3CFR Cluj311136-34
4CSKA Sofia301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33009279
2Molde320145-16
3Rapid Vienna310256-13
4Dundalk300349-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague32015506
2B Leverkusen320110556
3Nice310259-43
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva310256-13

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers32106337
2Benfica321010557
3Lech Poznan310256-13
4Standard Liege300318-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada32104137
2PAOK Salonika31205235
3PSV Eindhoven310247-33
4Omonia Nicosia301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar32015236
2Napoli32013216
3Real Sociedad32012116
4HNK Rijeka300327-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester33009189
2Sporting Braga32015506
3AEK Athens310256-13
4Zorya Luhansk300329-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille32109367
2AC Milan32016426
3Sparta Prague310258-33
4Celtic301249-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal330012489
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv320135-26
3Sivasspor310267-13
4FK Qarabag300316-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32016246
2Royal Antwerp32013216
3LASK320156-16
4Ludogorets300359-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb31201015
2RZ Pellets WAC31115324
3Feyenoord311145-14
4CSKA Moscow302124-22

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim3300111109
2Red Star Belgrade32017436
3Slovan Liberec3102210-83
4KAA Gent300327-50
View full Europa League tables

