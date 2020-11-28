HibernianHibernian15:00DundeeDundee
Follow live coverage from 14:00 GMT
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|12
|2
|Raith Rovers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|0
|8
|3
|Inverness CT
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|4
|East Fife
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|3
|7
|12
|2
|Dundee
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|9
|3
|Cove Rangers
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|5
|4
|Brora Rangers
|4
|0
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|2
|5
|Forfar
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Johnstone
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|2
|10
|10
|2
|Dundee Utd
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|8
|3
|Peterhead
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|4
|Kelty Hearts
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Brechin
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|18
|-15
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|5
|7
|11
|2
|Arbroath
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|9
|3
|Elgin
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Stirling
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|5
|Montrose
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|12
|2
|Falkirk
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|9
|3
|Kilmarnock
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|4
|Clyde
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|3
|5
|Dumbarton
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|8
|2
|Annan Athletic
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|7
|3
|Stranraer
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|5
|1
|7
|4
|Hamilton
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|6
|5
|Albion
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|15
|-10
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|10
|2
|Queen of Sth
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|3
|Partick Thistle
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|7
|4
|Morton
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|5
|Queen's Park
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|3
|12
|12
|2
|Alloa
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|5
|4
|9
|3
|Edinburgh City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|4
|Airdrieonians
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|2