Scottish League Cup - Second Round
HibernianHibernian15:00DundeeDundee
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts440083512
2Raith Rovers42117708
3Inverness CT41214406
4East Fife410356-13
5Cowdenbeath401304-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian4400103712
2Dundee43019459
3Cove Rangers411247-35
4Brora Rangers4022610-42
5Forfar401338-52

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone43101221010
2Dundee Utd42117348
3Peterhead42116518
4Kelty Hearts41124404
5Brechin4004318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County4310125711
2Arbroath43019459
3Elgin420257-26
4Stirling410338-53
5Montrose4013510-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline440092712
2Falkirk43019369
3Kilmarnock420246-26
4Clyde410369-33
5Dumbarton4004210-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr42118538
2Annan Athletic42119457
3Stranraer41306517
4Hamilton42027616
5Albion4013515-102

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren422084410
2Queen of Sth41307527
3Partick Thistle412134-17
4Morton41304316
5Queen's Park400417-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston44001531212
2Alloa43019549
3Edinburgh City411259-44
4Airdrieonians410337-43
5Stenhousemuir4013412-82
