Orlando City win bizarre penalty shootout against New York City FC

From the section Football

Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese
Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese is sent off in the shootout

Orlando City had their goalkeeper sent off before a defender made the winning save as they beat New York City FC in one of the most bizarre penalty shootouts to progress in the Major League Soccer play-offs.

The shootout was poised at 4-3 to Orlando after both sides had taken four penalties each, when Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese thought he had sealed the win for his side by saving Valentin Castellanos' penalty.

But VAR intervened and ruled Gallese was off his line and he was shown a second yellow card, having been booked for time-wasting in extra time.

Orlando brought on substitute keeper Brian Rowe, but as he stood on the goalline for the retake the referee indicated a substitution was not allowed and sent him back off the pitch.

Instead, Argentine defender Rodrigo Schlegel took the gloves.

Castellanos scored at his second attempt to level things up and the shootout when to sudden death when Orlando and former Manchester United forward Nani's penalty was saved.

Both teams scored to make it 5-5 before Schlegel's heroics as he saved Gudmundur Thorarinsson's attempt - cue celebrations from Orlando players and staff who thought the game was over, unaware the shootout was still level.

Eventually Benji Michel scored to seal a 6-5 win - Orlando's first ever victory in the play-offs.

Opta tweeted there was 21 minutes 35 seconds between the first and last penalty attempts in the shootout.

The match had earlier finished 1-1 after extra time with Orlando having right-back Ruan sent off in the 87th minute for violent conduct.

Argentina defender Rodrigo Schlegel
Argentine defender Rodrigo Schlegel makes the crucial save

From confusion to celebration

Orlando City
Orlando City were left confused when they were prevented from bringing on a substitute keeper
Orlando SC
But they were eventually celebrating and changed their Twitter profile picture to one of Rodrigo Schlegel

Line-ups

Orlando City SC

  • 1GalleseBooked at 129mins
  • 2TeixeiraBooked at 87mins
  • 25Cunha Capocasali JuniorBooked at 71mins
  • 6JanssonBooked at 90mins
  • 24SmithSubstituted forSchlegelat 101'minutes
  • 9MuellerSubstituted forMillerat 90+4'minutes
  • 11de Almeida Júnior
  • 20RosellSubstituted forPereaat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10PereyraSubstituted forMichelat 105'minutes
  • 18DikeSubstituted forAkindeleat 83'minutes
  • 17Almeida da Cunha

Substitutes

  • 3De John
  • 13Akindele
  • 15Schlegel
  • 19Michel
  • 21Perea
  • 23Rowe
  • 27Miller
  • 34Dezart
  • 99Barrozo Rodrigues

New York City FC

  • 1Johnson
  • 3TinnerholmSubstituted forIbeaghaat 90+5'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 4Chanot
  • 6CallensSubstituted forScallyat 120+1'minutes
  • 22MatarritaSubstituted forThórarinssonat 115'minutes
  • 55ParksSubstituted forAcevedoat 90+5'minutes
  • 8RingSubstituted forRochaat 115'minutes
  • 19Medina
  • 10Moralez
  • 17Mackay-StevenBooked at 88minsSubstituted forTajouri-Shradiat 90+5'minutes
  • 11CastellanosBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 14Torres
  • 15Rocha
  • 20Thórarinsson
  • 25Scally
  • 26Acevedo
  • 29Tajouri-Shradi
  • 33Ibeagha
  • 41Stuver
  • 80Haak
Referee:
Allen Chapman

Match Stats

Home TeamOrlando City SCAway TeamNew York City FC
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home16
Away26
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Orlando City SC 1(6), New York City FC 1(5).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Orlando City SC 1(6), New York City FC 1(5).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(6), New York City FC 1(5). Benji Michel (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Gudmundur Thórarinsson (New York City FC) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(5), New York City FC 1(5). Robin Jansson (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(4), New York City FC 1(5). Nicolás Acevedo (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Nani (Orlando City SC) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(4), New York City FC 1(4). Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  9. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC).

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Orlando City SC 1(4)-1(3) New York City FC (Valentín Castellanos).

  11. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(4), New York City FC 1(3). Júnior Urso (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(3), New York City FC 1(3). Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(3), New York City FC 1(2). Antônio Carlos (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(2), New York City FC 1(2). Tony Rocha (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(2), New York City FC 1(1). Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(1), New York City FC 1(1). Jesús Medina (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Orlando City SC 1(1), New York City FC 1. Tesho Akindele (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Orlando City SC 1, New York City FC 1. Maximiliano Moralez (New York City FC) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  19. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Orlando City SC 1, New York City FC 1.

  20. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Orlando City SC 1, New York City FC 1.

