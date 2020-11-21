Match ends, Orlando City SC 1(6), New York City FC 1(5).
Orlando City had their goalkeeper sent off before a defender made the winning save as they beat New York City FC in one of the most bizarre penalty shootouts to progress in the Major League Soccer play-offs.
The shootout was poised at 4-3 to Orlando after both sides had taken four penalties each, when Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese thought he had sealed the win for his side by saving Valentin Castellanos' penalty.
But VAR intervened and ruled Gallese was off his line and he was shown a second yellow card, having been booked for time-wasting in extra time.
Orlando brought on substitute keeper Brian Rowe, but as he stood on the goalline for the retake the referee indicated a substitution was not allowed and sent him back off the pitch.
Instead, Argentine defender Rodrigo Schlegel took the gloves.
Castellanos scored at his second attempt to level things up and the shootout when to sudden death when Orlando and former Manchester United forward Nani's penalty was saved.
Both teams scored to make it 5-5 before Schlegel's heroics as he saved Gudmundur Thorarinsson's attempt - cue celebrations from Orlando players and staff who thought the game was over, unaware the shootout was still level.
Eventually Benji Michel scored to seal a 6-5 win - Orlando's first ever victory in the play-offs.
Opta tweeted there was 21 minutes 35 seconds between the first and last penalty attempts in the shootout.
The match had earlier finished 1-1 after extra time with Orlando having right-back Ruan sent off in the 87th minute for violent conduct.
From confusion to celebration
Line-ups
Orlando City SC
- 1GalleseBooked at 129mins
- 2TeixeiraBooked at 87mins
- 25Cunha Capocasali JuniorBooked at 71mins
- 6JanssonBooked at 90mins
- 24SmithSubstituted forSchlegelat 101'minutes
- 9MuellerSubstituted forMillerat 90+4'minutes
- 11de Almeida Júnior
- 20RosellSubstituted forPereaat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10PereyraSubstituted forMichelat 105'minutes
- 18DikeSubstituted forAkindeleat 83'minutes
- 17Almeida da Cunha
Substitutes
- 3De John
- 13Akindele
- 15Schlegel
- 19Michel
- 21Perea
- 23Rowe
- 27Miller
- 34Dezart
- 99Barrozo Rodrigues
New York City FC
- 1Johnson
- 3TinnerholmSubstituted forIbeaghaat 90+5'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 4Chanot
- 6CallensSubstituted forScallyat 120+1'minutes
- 22MatarritaSubstituted forThórarinssonat 115'minutes
- 55ParksSubstituted forAcevedoat 90+5'minutes
- 8RingSubstituted forRochaat 115'minutes
- 19Medina
- 10Moralez
- 17Mackay-StevenBooked at 88minsSubstituted forTajouri-Shradiat 90+5'minutes
- 11CastellanosBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 14Torres
- 15Rocha
- 20Thórarinsson
- 25Scally
- 26Acevedo
- 29Tajouri-Shradi
- 33Ibeagha
- 41Stuver
- 80Haak
- Referee:
- Allen Chapman
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Orlando City SC 1(6), New York City FC 1(5).
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(6), New York City FC 1(5). Benji Michel (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Gudmundur Thórarinsson (New York City FC) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(5), New York City FC 1(5). Robin Jansson (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(4), New York City FC 1(5). Nicolás Acevedo (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Nani (Orlando City SC) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(4), New York City FC 1(4). Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC).
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Orlando City SC 1(4)-1(3) New York City FC (Valentín Castellanos).
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(4), New York City FC 1(3). Júnior Urso (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(3), New York City FC 1(3). Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(3), New York City FC 1(2). Antônio Carlos (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(2), New York City FC 1(2). Tony Rocha (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(2), New York City FC 1(1). Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(1), New York City FC 1(1). Jesús Medina (New York City FC) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Orlando City SC 1(1), New York City FC 1. Tesho Akindele (Orlando City SC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Orlando City SC 1, New York City FC 1. Maximiliano Moralez (New York City FC) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Orlando City SC 1, New York City FC 1.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Orlando City SC 1, New York City FC 1.