Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese is sent off in the shootout

Orlando City had their goalkeeper sent off before a defender made the winning save as they beat New York City FC in one of the most bizarre penalty shootouts to progress in the Major League Soccer play-offs.

The shootout was poised at 4-3 to Orlando after both sides had taken four penalties each, when Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese thought he had sealed the win for his side by saving Valentin Castellanos' penalty.

But VAR intervened and ruled Gallese was off his line and he was shown a second yellow card, having been booked for time-wasting in extra time.

Orlando brought on substitute keeper Brian Rowe, but as he stood on the goalline for the retake the referee indicated a substitution was not allowed and sent him back off the pitch.

Instead, Argentine defender Rodrigo Schlegel took the gloves.

Castellanos scored at his second attempt to level things up and the shootout when to sudden death when Orlando and former Manchester United forward Nani's penalty was saved.

Both teams scored to make it 5-5 before Schlegel's heroics as he saved Gudmundur Thorarinsson's attempt - cue celebrations from Orlando players and staff who thought the game was over, unaware the shootout was still level.

Eventually Benji Michel scored to seal a 6-5 win - Orlando's first ever victory in the play-offs.

Opta tweeted there was 21 minutes 35 seconds between the first and last penalty attempts in the shootout.

The match had earlier finished 1-1 after extra time with Orlando having right-back Ruan sent off in the 87th minute for violent conduct.

Argentine defender Rodrigo Schlegel makes the crucial save

From confusion to celebration

Orlando City were left confused when they were prevented from bringing on a substitute keeper

But they were eventually celebrating and changed their Twitter profile picture to one of Rodrigo Schlegel