Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus2CagliariCagliari0

Juventus 2-0 Cagliari: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice

Cristiano Ronaldo scores
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of his five league appearances for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in four minutes as Serie A champions Juventus beat Cagliari and climbed to second in the table.

Ronaldo found the net in the 38th and 42nd minutes to lift Juve from eighth place, putting them a point behind leaders Milan, who have a game in hand.

The Portuguese draws level with Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic on eight goals at the top of the Serie A scorers' list.

Milan travel to fourth-placed Napoli on Sunday.

Juve have played a game more than all of the rest of the top five, so their occupation of second may only be temporary.

With four wins and four draws, they remain unbeaten in the league this season, alongside Milan and third-placed Sassuolo.

That includes a 3-0 over Napoli, a result that was awarded when Napoli failed to fulfil a fixture in October.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 28Demiral
  • 4de Ligt
  • 13DaniloBooked at 53minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forChiesaat 86'minutes
  • 5ArthurBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBentancurat 85'minutes
  • 25RabiotBooked at 33minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 69'minutes
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 9MorataSubstituted forDybalaat 69'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 10Dybala
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 22Chiesa
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
  • 40Vrioni

Cagliari

  • 28Cragno
  • 19Pisacane
  • 15KlavanSubstituted forCarboniat 70'minutes
  • 40Walukiewicz
  • 25Zappa
  • 6Rog
  • 8MarinSubstituted forCaligaraat 71'minutes
  • 3TripaldelliBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSottilat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 37OunasSubstituted forOlivaat 81'minutes
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
  • 9SimeoneSubstituted forPavolettiat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aresti
  • 12Caligara
  • 17Tramoni
  • 20Pereiro
  • 21Oliva
  • 27Cerri
  • 30Pavoletti
  • 31Vicario
  • 33Sottil
  • 44Carboni
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Cagliari 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Cagliari 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Riccardo Sottil (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  8. Post update

    Riccardo Sottil (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Danilo.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Federico Chiesa replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Arthur.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sebastian Walukiewicz.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Christian Oliva replaces Adam Ounas.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti replaces Giovanni Simeone.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriele Zappa.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Riccardo Sottil (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan7520167917
2Juventus84401761116
3Sassuolo7430189915
4Napoli7502157814
5Roma74211611514
6Atalanta84221814414
7Lazio84221313014
8Inter Milan73311611512
9Hellas Verona7331105512
10Sampdoria73131111010
11Cagliari83141417-310
12Spezia82331115-49
13Fiorentina72231012-28
14Bologna72051113-26
15Parma7133813-56
16Benevento72051020-106
17Torino71241216-45
18Genoa7124715-85
19Udinese7115611-54
20Crotone8026619-132
View full Italian Serie A table

