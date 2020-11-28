Nottingham Forest v Swansea City

Nottm ForestNottingham Forest12:00SwanseaSwansea City
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 30Samba
- 2Christie
- 3Figueiredo
- 26McKenna
- 5Ribeiro
- 22Yates
- 8Colback
- 28Knockaert
- 19Guerrero
- 11Ameobi
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Mbe Soh
- 12Smith
- 16Jenkinson
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 23Lolley
- 31Arter
- 44Ioannou
- 48Swan
Swansea
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 2Bennett
- 5Guehi
- 23Roberts
- 7Smith
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 6Fulton
- 9Lowe
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 3Manning
- 13Benda
- 14Gyökeres
- 15Routledge
- 20Cullen
- 21Dhanda
- 41Garrick
- 44Cabango
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match report to follow.