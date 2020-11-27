Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta have had key players affected by the coronavirus pandemic

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has recovered from the dead leg he suffered against Leeds last weekend.

Pepe is suspended, Willian and Thomas Partey are doubts and it is unclear if Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac will able to return after having Covid-19.

Wolves captain Conor Coady is available, having missed the draw with Southampton following his own period of self-isolation.

Romain Saiss remains out following a positive coronavirus test.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I can't put my finger on exactly what it is but Wolves are lacking something at the moment.

Arsenal are a bit stodgy as well, though. I'm going with the Gunners, but Wolves could easily edge it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the spot at Old Trafford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have only lost one of the past 23 meetings in all competitions.

Wolves are winless in nine away league games against Arsenal since a 3-2 victory in September 1979.

However, each of their last three visits to the Emirates has ended in a 1-1 draw, and only Manchester City currently have a longer unbeaten away league run against the Gunners.

Arsenal have scored in 25 successive matches against Wolves in all competitions dating back to February 1979.

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose three home league matches in a row without scoring for the first time since a run of four from November to December 1908.

Mikel Arteta's side have 13 points after nine matches. Their lowest points tally after 10 Premier League fixtures is 14, set in 1992-93 and 1994-95.

The Gunners last lost more than four of their opening 10 league fixtures in 1983-84.

They have failed to reach double figures for goals after nine matches of a league season for the first time in 34 years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers