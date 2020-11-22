Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

‘Wrexham has the potential for growth’

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will take Wrexham "to the next level" financially, says manager Dean Keates.

Keates expects Reynolds and McElhenney's takeover of the National League club to be completed within a fortnight.

After speaking to the duo this week, Keates is convinced Wrexham's future is bright.

"I had a good chat with them on Monday night," he said.

"We had a conference call. Obviously they are extremely busy men. There were one or two things we spoke about, about the club going forward.

"They are very humble, how they speak. They are very excited by the project and looking forward to working with the football club, developing it infrastructure-wise and taking it forward."

Reynolds and McElhenney are to take control of Wrexham, who have been fan-owned since 2011, after the club's supporters' trust voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed deal.

The takeover could lead to £2m being invested in the north Wales club, who are 11th in the fifth tier after Saturday's win over Aldershot.

"The biggest thing for me they spoke about was the infrastructure of the football club," Keates added.

"People have worked and sacrificed a lot for this club. It now looks like the baton is going to be passed on and we're probably going to have a lot more funds available to take us to the next level.

"That's not just league position - it's going to be hard - but it's going to make us a lot more competitive and the infrastructure side is going to be big."