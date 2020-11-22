Last updated on .From the section Preston

Darnell Fisher has made six appearances for Preston this season

Preston defender Darnell Fisher could face an investigation from the Football Association after appearing to grab the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson.

Camera footage showed Fisher touch the Owls forward twice in the groin area during Preston's 1-0 win on Saturday.

Both incidents occurred when Fisher was marking Paterson at a corner.

The FA will decide on their course of action after receiving referee David Webb's report.

There have been several cases of players being reprimanded for inappropriate contact with an opponent across both codes of rugby this year.

In March, England prop Joe Marler was given a 10-week ban for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' genitals in their Six Nations win over Wales.

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson was suspended for five matches in August for grabbing the testicles of Castleford's Liam Watts.

And last week, Catalans Dragons back-row Joel Tomkins was given an eight-match ban for a "suspect challenge" on Leeds full-back Richie Myler.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of 'inappropriate contact' on the backside of the Rhinos player.

Tomkins called the decision an "injustice" but said he would not appeal against it as he felt "the damage had already been done".