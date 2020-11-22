Inter Milan v Torino

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSkriniarat 65'minutes
- 13RanocchiaSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
- 95BastoniBooked at 46mins
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forMartínezat 65'minutes
- 22Vidal
- 15YoungBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPerisicat 74'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 10Martínez
- 14Perisic
- 24Eriksen
- 35Stankovic
- 36Darmian
- 37Skriniar
- 42Moretti
- 44Nainggolan
- 46Vezzoni
- 51Wieser
- 97Radu
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 33Nkoulou
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 17SingoBooked at 70mins
- 23Meité
- 88Rincón
- 77Linetty
- 15Ansaldi
- 24VerdiBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBonazzoliat 42'minutes
- 11Zaza
Substitutes
- 5Izzo
- 6Segre
- 9Belotti
- 13Rodríguez
- 20Edera
- 22Millico
- 25Rosati
- 26Bonazzoli
- 29Murru
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 96Kryeziu
- 99Buongiorno
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Ashley Young.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij replaces Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Torino) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Soualiho Meité.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bremer.
Foul by Ashley Young (Inter Milan).
Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Post update
Federico Bonazzoli (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino).
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).
Goal! Inter Milan 2, Torino 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.