Inter MilanInter Milan2TorinoTorino2

Inter Milan v Torino

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSkriniarat 65'minutes
  • 13RanocchiaSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
  • 95BastoniBooked at 46mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forMartínezat 65'minutes
  • 22Vidal
  • 15YoungBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPerisicat 74'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 7Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 10Martínez
  • 14Perisic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 35Stankovic
  • 36Darmian
  • 37Skriniar
  • 42Moretti
  • 44Nainggolan
  • 46Vezzoni
  • 51Wieser
  • 97Radu

Torino

  • 39Sirigu
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 17SingoBooked at 70mins
  • 23Meité
  • 88Rincón
  • 77Linetty
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 24VerdiBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBonazzoliat 42'minutes
  • 11Zaza

Substitutes

  • 5Izzo
  • 6Segre
  • 9Belotti
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 20Edera
  • 22Millico
  • 25Rosati
  • 26Bonazzoli
  • 29Murru
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 96Kryeziu
  • 99Buongiorno
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Ashley Young.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij replaces Andrea Ranocchia.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Torino) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Soualiho Meité.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bremer.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Young (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Federico Bonazzoli (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Booking

    Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 2, Torino 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  20. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

Top Stories