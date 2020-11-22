Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli0AC MilanAC Milan1

Napoli v AC Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 44Manolas
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8Ruiz
  • 5BakayokoBooked at 16mins
  • 11Lozano
  • 21Politano
  • 24Insigne
  • 14Mertens

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 4Demme
  • 7Elmas
  • 16Contini
  • 18Llorente
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 25Ospina
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 37Petagna
  • 68Lobotka

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 79Kessié
  • 4Bennacer
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 12Rebic
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 8Tonali
  • 14Conti
  • 15Hauge
  • 21Díaz
  • 29Colombo
  • 33Krunic
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 0, Milan 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

  5. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Tiemoué Bakayoko (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Napoli).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

  9. Post update

    Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan).

  12. Post update

    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Alex Meret.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  17. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Ante Rebic (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan86201771020
2Sassuolo85302091118
3Roma85211911817
4Juventus84401761116
5Inter Milan84312013715
6Napoli8503158714
7Atalanta84221814414
8Lazio84221313014
9Hellas Verona8332107312
10Sampdoria83141213-110
11Cagliari83141417-310
12Bologna83051314-19
13Spezia82331115-49
14Benevento83051120-99
15Fiorentina82241013-38
16Udinese8215711-47
17Parma8134816-86
18Torino81251420-65
19Genoa8125716-95
20Crotone8026619-132
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories