Napoli v AC Milan

Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 44Manolas
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 8Ruiz
- 5BakayokoBooked at 16mins
- 11Lozano
- 21Politano
- 24Insigne
- 14Mertens
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 4Demme
- 7Elmas
- 16Contini
- 18Llorente
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 25Ospina
- 31Ghoulam
- 37Petagna
- 68Lobotka
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 79Kessié
- 4Bennacer
- 56Saelemaekers
- 10Calhanoglu
- 12Rebic
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 8Tonali
- 14Conti
- 15Hauge
- 21Díaz
- 29Colombo
- 33Krunic
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 46Gabbia
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 0, Milan 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Napoli).
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan).
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Alex Meret.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ante Rebic (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.