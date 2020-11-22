Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Reigning champions Glasgow City made it five wins out of five against Hearts at Broadwood to go three points clear at the top of SWPL1.

Rachel McLauchlan, Aoife Colvill, Tyler Toland, Nicole Robertson and Mairead Fulton scored in City's 5-0 win.

Rangers, in third, are three points behind Celtic after a 3-1 away win against Forfar Farmington. Celtic had beaten Hibernian 6-2 on Friday.

And Spartans were Sunday's other winners, 2-0 against Motherwell.

Kat Smart and Louise Mason scored for the hosts.

At Station Park, a Jade Lindsay own goal gave Rangers the lead in BBC Scotland's live game and Lizzie Arnot netted their second after her penalty had been saved.

Donna Paterson pulled one back from range for Forfar before Clare Gemmell sealed Rangers' win.

In SWPL 2, Aberdeen's 100% start to the season was brought to a shuddering halt after a 5-1 defeat away to Partick Thistle, who moved up to second.