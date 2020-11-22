Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

England defeated the Republic 3-0 in last week's friendly at Wembley

The Football Association of Ireland says it accepts explanations over a video message played to the Republic of Ireland team before a friendly against England and the "matter is now closed".

It launched an investigation into the content shared with the Republic squad, which was reported external-link to have included some political content.

The FAI had "discussions with a number of staff members and players, including the team manager, Stephen Kenny".

England beat the Republic 3-0.

It is believed that the aim was for the video message to be used as a motivational tool for Kenny's side.

"Earlier this week issues regarding content shared with the senior Ireland men's team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium were brought to the attention of the FAI," the governing body added.

"The Board has accepted the explanations provided and considers that the matter is now closed."