Republic of Ireland: FAI to take no further action over video before England game

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Republic England
England defeated the Republic 3-0 in last week's friendly at Wembley

The Football Association of Ireland says it accepts explanations over a video message played to the Republic of Ireland team before a friendly against England and the "matter is now closed".

It launched an investigation into the content shared with the Republic squad, which was reportedexternal-link to have included some political content.

The FAI had "discussions with a number of staff members and players, including the team manager, Stephen Kenny".

England beat the Republic 3-0.

It is believed that the aim was for the video message to be used as a motivational tool for Kenny's side.

"Earlier this week issues regarding content shared with the senior Ireland men's team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium were brought to the attention of the FAI," the governing body added.

"The Board has accepted the explanations provided and considers that the matter is now closed."

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • Cavan boss Mickey Graham celebrates after Conor Madden's match-clinching late goal

    Cavan cause a huge upset in the Ulster Football Final as they shock Donegal with a deserved 1-13 to 0-12 victory at the Athletic Grounds.

  • Ulster celebrte

    Ulster come through an indisciplined performance against a dogged Scarlets to preserve their winning record with a bonus-point victory in Belfast.

  • Republic manager Stephen Kenny

    The FAI says it accepts explanations over a video message played to the Republic of Ireland team before playing England and the "matter is now closed".